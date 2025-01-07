It’s almost time to head back to Panama for another round of Deal or No Deal Island. The second season of NBC’s newest reality competition series returns Tuesday (January 7) night, welcoming back host Joe Manganiello to speak on behalf of an all-new banker (Season 1’s surprise money man was none other than Howie Mandel). This time, instead of just a single reality television alum, there is a whole slew… but even some of them have an opportunity for anonymity, it seems.

In TV Insider’s exclusive new clip of the premiere episode, “The Banker Strikes Back,” it’s clear that David Genat is somehow still flying under the radar, despite being a two-time Survivor Australia alum, an All-Star winner, and the self-proclaimed “Golden God” of the game.

However, fellow Survivor alum and The Traitors favorite Parvati Shallow seems to know just how valuable a player he might be in the games, saying, “I don’t think anyone knows who you are! Except for me, I’m the super fan.”

The two decide to join forces, and Genat predicts they’ll “take it” to the very end of the competition together. “I actually almost do feel slightly bad, though, you know what I mean? Because they’re just so cute … we’re going to eat them.”

“We’re going to eat them like little gummy bears,” Shallow agrees.

Shallow then reveals in a confessional that the “cute” group she’s referring to is a crew of young contestants affectionately nicknamed the “Dawson’s Creek Crew.”

“Thank GOD I’ve got somebody I can play with!” Shallow exclaims of her newfound partnership with Genat.

It’s clear from his own interview portions, though, that he might have overpacked for the trip with such a large ego in tow, as he is convinced he’s the “greatest” Survivor alum of all time. Will he ultimately clash with his new ally? We’ll have to wait and find out when Deal or No Deal Island returns for its second run on Tuesday night.

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 Premiere, January 7, 8/7c, NBC & Peacock