The second season of Deal or No Deal Island is going to be full of reality star power when it premieres on NBC on January 5, 2025, and TV Insider has a sneak peek at how all of these television alums are going to play the game by bringing their signature advantages into the game… especially when it comes to Survivor favorite Parvati Shallow.

In this exclusive clip, “Meet the Snakes,” the newest cast members of the game show reveal what they believe to be their own unique advantages coming into the game.

“You have to learn how to manipulate to get what you want,” player Phillip Solomon says in the clip. “I want to be the double agent puppet master pulling the strings,” adds Sydnee Peck. “No one has any idea that that’s what I’m doing.” (From the footage, it looks like they might.)

“I’m just playing all angles here,” Parvati adds. “And if people are into me, I’m going to play that up.” Later in the clip, it’s clear that Dickson Wong might be one of those who holds a candle for her.

There are also some disadvantages that certain cast members have as well.

David Gennat, a Survivor: Australia alum, notes, “Every single person is a total narcissistic psychopath.” One such person appears to be Parvati, who knows a thing or two about his “legend”-ary past on the show — and maybe takes a shine to him, too, which could be bad news for him if you listen to Parvati herself.

“Everyone’s always coming after me because of Survivor, like, ‘She’s the black widow,'” she explains in the clip. “I make them fall in love with me and then cut them loose.”

Her maniacal laugh at the end of the clip is foreboding indeed for what’s ahead when this series returns for its Season 2 premiere.

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2, January 7, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock