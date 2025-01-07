Stephen Colbert Shares Hilarious ‘Romantic’ January 6 Gift Guide

Stephen Colbert channeled Kay Jewelers on Monday’s (January 6) edition of The Late Show as he commemorated the January 6 Capitol attack for those who deem the attempted coup as “a day of love.”

In a video, clips played of President-elect Donald Trump praising the 2021 attack, saying things like, “It was a day of love,” “There was a beauty to it,” and “They were there with love in their heart.”

This then transitioned into a spoof Kay Jewelers commercial, the voice-over saying, “This January 6, give her the perfect gift to commemorate that special day of love.”

A woman then opened a gift box to reveal a “diamond-encrusted noose.”

“It’s the most romantic way to make sure she never forgets those three little words,” the voice-over continued before throwing to a clip of Trump supporters in the Capitol building chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!”

The video ended with a spin on the jewelry brand’s iconic jingle, changing the lyrics “Every kiss begins with Kay” to “Every coup begins with Kay.”

Elsewhere on Monday’s show, Colbert addressed the certification of Trump’s election victory over Kamala Harris and how the scenes differed vastly from those of four years ago.

“The striking thing about this time was how normal it was. Again,” the late-night host said. “There was no riot; no one broke a window with their beard. In fact, the whole process took only 30 minutes. Yeah, democracy shouldn’t take longer than it takes Rachel Ray to make a meal.”

“Now, if you had come up to me four years ago and said to my face that one day Donald Trump will be certified for a second term, I would have said, ‘Six feet away, please. Social distancing. Excuse me. I have to go wash all my bananas and bang a pot for nurses,'” Colbert continued.

He added, “I’m not sure, you know, what there is to say. It’s about January 6 at this point, you know, we all saw what happened. Trump lost. He said he didn’t. A bunch of cowardly Republicans backed him up. They all whipped up a mob which stormed the Capitol and beat police with flagpoles, trying to overturn our democracy.”

Colbert said the attempted coup led to “the largest criminal investigation in our nation’s history,” noting that “1600 of the rioters faced judicial inquiry, 1000 of which have already been to trial or pleaded guilty. Out of all of them, two have been acquitted.”

“The results are in: It was bad, or as Trump would call it,” Colbert said, throwing to a video of the incoming president saying, “That was a day of love.”

“Yes, yes. On January, 6 love was in the air,” Colbert responded. “Also bear spray.”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue and the Kay Jewelers spoof above.