Stephen Colbert chimed in on the latest Donald Trump drama on Thursday’s (December 19) episode of The Late Show as some people have started referring to Elon Musk as the real “president.”

The late-night host opened the show by focusing on the Republicans’ rejection of a three-month stopgap funding extension, “which means unless they come up with a deal tonight, the government would shut down at midnight tomorrow.”

“It would be terrible,” Colbert continued. “We need the government. Who else is not going to tell us anything about the drones?”

On Wednesday (December 18), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Ky) negotiated a compromise with the Democrats to fund the government through March. As Colbert pointed out, “This was all upended at the last minute by Elon Musk,” after the billionaire tweeted at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, “This bill should not pass.”

“It makes sense Musk would kill this at the last minute because he’s an expert at blowing things up on the launch pad,” Colbert quipped, showing a clip of an explosion at the launch of one of Musk’s SpaceX rockets.

The comedian went on to say that he’s sure the Founding Fathers were “spinning in their graves with joy” over the spending bill drama, noting, “After all, the Constitution does start with, ‘We the people do whatever rich boy tells us. Rich boy makes the big square truck car! LOL.'”

After Trump echoed what Musk had said hours earlier, some started referring to Musk as “president” due to his increasing political influence.

“Well, if he’s going to be the guy running everything, I’m going to have to work on my Elon Musk impression,” Colbert stated before taking a pause and then jumping in the air with his arms raised like Musk at a campaign rally.

Colbert added that the chaos could cost Johnson his role as House Speaker, meaning he’d need to start looking for a new job. “Hopefully one that’s more pleasant than trying to wrangle the House Republican caucus,” Colbert said, “like septic tank snorkeler.”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue above.