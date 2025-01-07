Bill Maher Shuts Down Jon Cryer as Pair Argue Over Why Trump Won Election (VIDEO)

Bill Maher and Jon Cryer got into a tense debate over the recent presidential election and “wokeness” on the latest episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast.

The Real Time host opened the conversation by saying his “conscience is clear” because “I warned everybody about Trump. Then I warned them about what would get him reelected, which was stupid wokeness, which is what got him reelected.”

He continued, “I told you and I told you and I told you, and I lost fans for it, lots of the super woke, but I think I had it right. That kind of stuff is what lost the election for the Democrats.”

Cryer interjected, sharing his thoughts on why Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump. “I think it’s inflation,” he said. “Americans hate inflation. They hate inflation, they hate riots, and they hate Black women, and they hate trans people.”

Maher sighed, responding, “Oh, god, Jon.”

“Dude, they just spent hundreds of millions of dollars demonizing trans people,” the Two and a Half Men star continued. “And that’s disgusting.”

Maher dropped his head into his hand and said, “Oh, yeah, we shouldn’t talk politics.”

“We shouldn’t,” Cryer agreed. “Great. We don’t have to.”

“I have this kind of relationship with people on the right also,” Maher replied. “Like, yeah, it’s just gonna take so long to even have this discussion. And just like how I would like to deprogram them, I think there are things that don’t get in your bubble on the left that I would love to deprogram.”

“You can try. If that’s how you want to spend your leisure hours, deprogramming Duckie,” Cryer replied, referencing his character in Pretty in Pink. “There’s a spinoff!”

Later in the conversation, Maher said he used to aim his jokes at conservatives, but now he finds more humor in going after the “woke,” noting, “They’re the ones with a stick up their a**. They’re the ones that don’t have a sense of humor. They’re the ones who are too sensitive.”

You can watch the full conversation in the video above.