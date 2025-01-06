It’s not uncommon for a Taylor Sheridan show to boast a celebrity cameo or two. In Tulsa King Season 2, we saw Jelly Roll step into the picture to play himself; in Yellowstone‘s final stretch, Bella Hadid played Sheridan’s character’s girlfriend; and, of course, Sheridan himself is known to pop into frame from time to time, most recently making a splash in Lioness Season 2. But Landman‘s latest episode might just take the cake for the most eyebrow-raising of them all.

On Sunday’s latest episode, “WolfCamp,” which is the penultimate episode of the season, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a surprise appearance as himself, and fans were somewhat stunned that he was able to hold his own against Hollywood veterans Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton.

In the scene, embedded below, Jones talks to a hospitalized Monty (Hamm), whose mysterious heart condition has now become a full-blown crisis for him, and extols the virtue of spending time with family even while on the job. With a twinkle in his eye, Jones recalls winning enough money in the oil business to buy his NFL team and deciding early on in his career to employ his three children (Stephen, Charlotte, and Jerry Jr.) alongside him within the football organization, making them co-owners and team executives.

“Now I’m not saying I’ve done anything right, but I made my mind up a long time ago I was going to work with my kids. They’re involved with everything. They’re involved with my leasing, oil and gas, real estate, and so when I got the Cowboys, I got it so that we could all work together,” he says. “I thought I was doing it for them, but the one that got the most out of it was me.”

He then goes on to warn Monty that he shouldn’t let precious time pass without his family. “I just know it’s not going to be this time, but you’re gonna be sitting here sometime, laying here sometime in the future, and this room’s going to be full of your business associates and people you’ve worked with all of your life, and more than likely, your children are going to be there because they’re your children and your family. But you could have them there because they’re the people you spent your life with, you worked with, you fell down with, you got up with, not just Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s who you want to be with. So when that time comes like this, it’s a celebration of your life, and you’re not wishing you’d spent a little more time, seen a few more suns come up. That’s the trick,” he says. “I’m pretty proud of them Cowboys, and I’m pretty proud of the stuff we’ve done in oil and gas. It pales in comparison to how proud I am to have lived my life working with my kids. You got a chance to do something about that, and I hope you will.” He then turns to Tommy (Thornton) and offers him the same advice.

The reactions to Jones’ monologue were instant, with audiences being bewildered by his talent for delivering those lines: “Ok but not Jerry Jones actually being a good actor. This cameo was random and I eye rolled first seeing him but he definitely shocked me with how good of an actor he was,” one person wrote. “Jerry Jones giving an Emmy worthy performance in landman was definitely not on my bingo card,” wrote another. “We need to restart the Golden Globes and give Jerry Jones one for his appearance on this week’s Landman. I know he’s just telling his own story — and that’s easier to do than, say, play Bob Dylan. But this is still delivered really well. Great scene,” a third added.

Jerry Jones, being a decent actor, was not on my bingo card. #Landman pic.twitter.com/p2N5kYABan — Zande✊ (@KongoZande) January 5, 2025

This isn’t the first time Jones has portrayed a fictionalized version of himself in a scripted production. In fact, he’s been doing it for almost three decades! He previously made cameos in an episode of Coach in 1996, in three episodes of Arli$$ between 1996 and 2000, two episodes of Entourage in 2010, one episode of Cubed in 2011, and, most recently, an episode of The League in 2012.

Landman, Sundays, Paramount+