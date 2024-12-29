‘Landman’: Paulina Chávez Breaks Down That Power Speech & Previews Heartbreak Ahead

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Landman Season 1 Episode 8, “Clumsy, This Life.”]

Well, there’s no going back now. On Landman‘s latest episode, Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Ariana (Paulina Chávez) have officially taken their relationship to the next level. After the younger Norris defied his father’s boss by helping the widowed young mother — and the other families in her situation — reach a substantial settlement for the accidental death of her husband, the two left nothing unsaid or undone. Whether either of them was looking for romance with one another before, they sure have it now.

For Ariana’s part, she’s not willing to take any guff about it, either. When Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) shows up at her door and makes his concerns about their connection crystal clear, Ariana stands up and gives him a piece of her mind. It’s a power move that he immediately respects and, upon leaving, reciprocates by saying he genuinely hopes they can make this thing work.

So what inspired the character to put her foot down in that moment? And does she believe Tommy’s words of well wishes? TV Insider caught up with Paulina Chávez to find out.

In this episode, Ariana has a huge speech. Do you think that she had that already planned for if and when Tommy showed up, or was it just kind of off the cuff?

Paulina Chavez: I think that she was thinking out loud in real time. I think these are all things that she was already thinking but has never kind of allowed herself to think it. But I do believe this was a moment where, “You’re gonna listen. Because you gave me the space to speak, you’re gonna listen, and then you’re gonna hear everything that’s going through my mind.” And of course, I’ve thought about it in every aspect of it. Of course I did.

Do you think that she felt emboldened at that moment, thanks in small part to the interactions with Rebecca and confronting her about the settlement shortly before that?

Yeah, I think Ariana is a very strong and resilient character, and I think we see that from the beginning, but you see it progress even more, especially in Episode 5 when she yells at Manuel, gives him a piece of her mind. She’s a very, very smart young lady and really trusts her intuition, and I think it’s something that of course she’s worried about being judged by outside people who don’t know what’s actually happening, especially Elvio’s family, what are they gonna say. And so I do believe that she is not afraid to speak her mind.

So do you think that part of the reason she likes Cooper is that he allows her to be vulnerable?

Yes, I do. He holds space for her. He doesn’t judge her. He doesn’t give unsolicited advice. It’s very much of Episode 5 where he listens, and it’s something so rare, and yeah, there’s just a really great connection between them two.

Do you think she understands the family dynamic that Cooper has with his father and why he won’t live with his parents and things like that?

Oh, that’s an interesting question. I think Ariana understands that people are messy, and life is messy, and so there’s that understanding. Again, I don’t think she understands the full story or knows the full story, but just as Cooper is able to hold space for Ariana, she is gonna do the same.

In her speech, Ariana mentions the way that Cooper looks at her. Do you think there was always an attraction there between them, or was it legitimately innocent at first?

I think it was innocent at first and something that progressed unknowingly. I think life really does love to throw stuff at you when you least expect it. Yeah, the universe just is like, “Hm, this one!” But I remember having those conversations with Taylor Sheridan, and he talked about how Ariana really believed that Elvio was the love of her life. And then Cooper comes around and shows her so much more, so much depth that she never experienced with anyone before, and I think that speech is so beautiful. It’s so beautiful, just the rawness and the pureness of what their relationship is.

Do you think there’s any world in which if Elvio hadn’t died and then Ariana and Cooper became friends that they would have a romance?

I feel like Ariana is so loyal that I don’t think so. I don’t think so. I’m sure they would have developed a great friendship, but I don’t think it would have traveled to anything further. [I don’t think] the universe was like, “No, you deserve this, let me kill off your husband.” I don’t know. Those are definitely things I think about, but I don’t think so. I think she’s extremely loyal.

When it came to Ariana’s conversation with Tommy at the end, he gives his blessing the only way that he knows how. Do you think she really believes that, or does she think that’s making a move on his part in some way?

I think there’s like a form of respect that came out of that conversation. And so I think in a way that conversation allows her to not judge herself and to just be okay with exploring whatever she needs to explore.

With regard to Manuel, she alludes to the fact that he has physical feelings for her… Do you think she has any regrets about his fate?

No. I think karma is a b***h, and if you mess around, you’ll find out. I think she, again, has a very great intuition in who she believes are kind-hearted people, and Cooper is one of those people, and she firmly does not believe that what happened to him should have happened. So again, karma.

What do you think is the quality about Cooper that makes her be able to trust him so fast?

I think they both just have an understanding for each other, with what they both went through: her losing her husband and him being the only member in his crew to survive. And he’s very authentic. And I think we all — at least for me, I feel I know when I meet someone authentic, and there’s just like that trust that just happens, and I think that’s what happens between them. There’s just — it’s authentic. There’s no agenda from either side.

Going forward in the season, there was a little bit of a hint that maybe Ainsley has some thoughts about Ariana that she hasn’t shared. Are there gonna be any more dustups with his family, or are they kind of settled now?

You’re gonna have to wait to watch, wait and find out. It’s a great story, and if we get a second season, I’m excited to explore that further and the interactions between Ariana and his family and meeting Angela and really having a conversation with Ainsley. I think it’s gonna be very interesting.

What else can you tease about what’s ahead for the next two episodes?

Oh my goodness. I wanna say more heartbreaking little bits and really great heartwarming moments. That’s all I can say.

Since the Taylor Sheridan universe continues to expand with crossover cast members, if you’re looking at the rest of the shows, is there any other show that you might like to cross over with and be part of?

Oh, my goodness. Lioness. Oh my gosh, that show is amazing. It’s probably one of my favorites at the moment, so definitely Lioness.

Landman, Sundays, Paramount+