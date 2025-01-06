Former Church of Scientology International executive Mike Rinder, who left the religion and spoke out about it as co-host of A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, has died. He was 69.

His passing was announced by his wife, Christie King Collbran, who shared a message on Instagram, writing, “Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband. I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you.”

She continued, “Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder.”

A cause of death was not provided.

Rinder was previously diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer in June 2023, though he announced he was cancer-free in October of that same year. However, in a December 6 post on Instagram, Rinder’s A&E co-host Remini shared an update, where she revealed, “As many of you know, Mike has been courageously battling cancer.”

Remini — also a former member of the Church of Scientology — shared a gallery of photos of herself and others visiting Rinder at this home, where he appeared to be bed-bound. “Spreading a little holiday cheer in Florida with my @rindermike and his beautiful family,” the King of Queens alum wrote. “I am so moved by the outpouring of love and care shown to Mike and his family.”

Born on April 10, 1955, in Adelaide, Australia, Rinder joined the Sea Org, the senior-most status of staff within the Church of Scientology, at age 18 and rapidly rose in the ranks of the organization. He later served as executive director of the Office of Special Affairs, acting as chief spokesperson and representative of Scientology to the media for 25 years.

He left Scientology in 2007 and spoke out against the organization in numerous interviews and documentaries, including CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360° and HBO’s Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief. Most notably, he joined Remini to co-host the Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. He also co-hosted the Scientology: Fair Game podcast with Remini from 2020 to 2022.

In 2022, he published a memoir titled A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

Rinder’s wife shared her husband’s parting words in her Instagram post, which read, “If you are reading this, I have shuffled off this mortal coil in accordance with the immutable law that there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes.”

“I have been lucky — living two lives in one lifetime. The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family!” the statement continued. “My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to — ending the abuses of Scientology.”

“If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses please keep the flag flying — never give up,” he added. “And please, if you are able in some way, help Christie and the boys to move forward into the next chapter of their lives.”