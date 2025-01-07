Leah Remini is paying tribute to Mike Rinder, the co-host of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, who died on Sunday, January 5th at the age of 69.

Together, the duo had helmed the A&E series which centered around their exit from the Church of Scientology. Rinder had been the former Church of Scientology International executive, while Remini had been one of the church’s more famous members. His death was announced by his wife Christie King Collbran who posted on Instagram, “Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband. I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you.”

On Sunday, we lost a giant, and I lost a man who was more than a friend—he was my family. It’s impossible to imagine the last 13 years of my life without Mike Rinder. He was my anchor, my trusted partner, and my closest confidant. The thought of moving forward without him feels… pic.twitter.com/VOcy6sWikt — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 7, 2025

While no cause of death was revealed, a post on Instagram from Remini in December 2024 noted, “As many of you know, Mike has been courageously battling cancer, and your messages of love truly lift his spirits.” In June 2023, Rinder had been diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer but had declared in October 2023 that he was cancer-free. Whether the cancer Remini had been referring to was a recurrence or not is unclear.

Taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, January 7, Remini shared a long tribute to Rinder. “On Sunday, we lost a giant, and I lost a man who was more than a friend — he was my family,” Remini began. “It’s impossible to imagine the last 13 years of my life without Mike Rinder. He was my anchor, my trusted partner, and my closest confidant. The thought of moving forward without him feels unbearable.”

“When I left Scientology, Mike was one of the first people I turned to. From that moment, he became my lifeline. Together, we embarked on an incredible journey that included The Aftermath and our podcast, Fair Game. But Mike was so much more than my partner in this fight — he was my brother, my father, my best friend… in every way that mattered. Mike saved my life and the life of my daughter. He stood by me through battles that felt insurmountable, giving me strength when I had none left. I owe him a debt I could never repay,” she wrote.

While you can see the full tribute, in the social media post, above, Remini also made a point to shout out Rinder’s young son Jack, sharing a GoFundMe link to help aid in the boy’s college fund. See Remini’s full tribute, above.