Elton John Addresses His Eyesight Concerns at Golden Globes 2025

Among the presenters at the 2025 Golden Globes were Elton John and Brandi Carlile for the Film Score award. (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won for Challengers.) And before getting to the category and the nominees, John took a moment to speak out about his recent health issues.

“It’s a very special night for me to be here,” he said before sharing that, for those who might not have known, there have been stories going around about his eyesight. “I just wanted to reassure everybody that it’s not as bad as it seems,” he said, before joking, “So I’m so pleased to be here with my co-host Rihanna.”

It was in September 2024 that John shared his eye issues in a post on Instagram. “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he wrote. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

Then in November, he said on Good Morning America, “I lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France. And it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye’s not the greatest. So there’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay.”

He continued, “We’re taking an initiative to try and get it better … I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”