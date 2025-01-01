2025 Sugar Bowl Postponed Following Suspected Terror Attack in New Orleans

The 2025 Sugar Bowl has been postponed as authorities investigate a suspected terror attack that occurred in New Orleans’ French Quarter on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1). The college football championships quarterfinals game between Notre Dame and University of Georgia was set for an 8:45/7:45c kickoff in Louisiana’s Caesars Superdome. The FBI is calling the incident an act of terrorism.

The Sugar Bowl will now take place on Thursday, January 2, according to WDSU. New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed that the game will begin at its previously scheduled time, 8:45/7:45c, on Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN as planned.

The postponement comes after at least 15 people were killed and 35 injured after a pickup truck reportedly intentionally plowed through a crowd of people on the famed Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday, WDSU reports. Tourists had gathered in the city for the sporting event. The other semifinal games scheduled for New Year’s Day, the Rose Bowl in California and the Peach Bowl in Georgia, were not postponed.

According to WDSU, the suspect has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, a US-born citizen from Texas and an Army veteran. Jabbar was reportedly shot and killed in a shootout with police officers. Two officers were injured in the shootout but are reportedly in stable condition.

Representatives for the Sugar Bowl put out a statement in response to the attack.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” Jeff Hundley, Chief Executive Officer, said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”

The University of Georgia says the football team and staff have been accounted for since the attack but that school personnel was working to find out if any UGA students, fans, or faculty were among those killed or injured.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred in New Orleans,” the University of Georgia’s athletic department said in a statement. “All team personnel and members of the official team travel party have been accounted for. Currently, we are in contact with local law enforcement as well as representatives from the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff and are continuing to gather more information. Our prayers are with all those who traveled here for the Sugar Bowl and entire New Orleans community.”

University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead confirmed later in the day that a UGA student, who traveled to New Orleans to attend the football game, was among those critically injured and is receiving medical treatment.

The are no reported injuries from Notre Dame’s team. The school said it is “working with law enforcement and others to determine the full scope and impact of the tragedy.”