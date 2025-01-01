The Wildest Moments From Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper’s ‘CNN New Year’s Eve Live’ 2025 (VIDEO)

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper took to New York City’s Times Square, as per tradition, on Tuesday night (December 31) to host the festivities for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live. And, as expected, things got wild.

The hosts kicked things off by taking a shot of tequila each, with Cohen telling his reluctant cohost that they’d be taking a shot at the top of each hour. Cooper grew increasingly disgusted throughout the night as he knocked back shot after shot and struggled to keep them down.

One person who didn’t partake in the shot drinking was comedian Roy Wood Jr., who joined Cohen and Cooper alongside his Have I Got News For You costars, Michael Ian Black and Amber Ruffin.

“The last Black man to drink on this network got fired” – Roy Wood Jr on #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/4rh4yo8CZ2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 1, 2025

“Oh no… no, I don’t,” Wood Jr. said when offered a shot. “The last Black man that drank on this network got fired,” he quipped, seemingly referring to former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who parted ways with the network after 17 years back in 2023.

Elsewhere, Jon Hamm video-called in from Wrigley Field in Chicago to discuss his love of the Real Housewives franchise. Real Housewives host and executive producer Cohen asked the Landman star for his thoughts on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“OK, I have some thoughts,” Hamm stated. “Dorit [Kemsley] is not doing it for me these days. I’m having some issues with her mentality and her issues.”

Hamm also said he wanted to “pour one out” for some other Bravo regulars, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm star Craig Conover, who recently announced they had separated after three years together. “My goodness. End of an era. Geez,” the Mad Men alum said.

Jon Hamm just shared his thoughts on Dorit and is calling Paige & Craig’s break up

“the end of an era” pic.twitter.com/iyqlonO5pN — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 1, 2025

As the drinks continued to flow, Cooper got a fit of the giggles during a costume contest outside of Madame Tussauds. This featured people dressed as some of 2024’s most memorable pop culture figures and memes, including pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng, the sad Glasgow Oopma Loopma, and viral French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati.

The laughing continued when Cohen showed a clip of himself dancing at The Sphere in Las Vegas while watching Dead and Company. Cooper doubled over, telling the producers to turn off the clip.

“Have you never had fun?” Cohen asked Cooper, defending his awkward dad dancing.

“This is fun? No, that is sad,” Cooper replied.

Conclave star Ralph Fiennes brought some class to the proceedings, taking a shot of tequila before performing a dramatic recital of the “Very Demure, Very Mindful” meme.

Ralph Fiennes reenacted the “very demure, very mindful” meme – and it’s the best thing to happen tonight, next to Anderson Cooper’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/W1PEbgL5Iv — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 1, 2025

Other guests who stopped by the show included Amy Sedaris, Ziwe, Adam DeVine, Whitney Cummings, Lil Jon, and country star Mickey Guyton, who performed a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” shortly before the countdown began for the famous ball drop.

