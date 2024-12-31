Angus MacInnes, ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Actor, Dies at 77

Veteran actor Angus MacInnes, who played Gold Leader Jon “Dutch” Vander in Star Wars: A New Hope, has died. He was 77.

MacInnes passed away on Monday, December 23, according to his family, who shared a statement on the actor’s Facebook page. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“To all Angus’ fans around the world, with breaking hearts we write this,” the post began. “Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor died on the 23rd of December 2024. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love.”

The statement continued by referencing some of MacInnes’ most memorable roles, including his parts in the films Judge Dredd, Witness, and Captain Phillips. “His work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide,” the statement read.

“For Angus, the fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart,” the statement added, noting how MacInnes loved meeting fans “at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga. He was continually humbled, delighted, and honoured by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community.”

“Angus was more than an actor—he was a kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humor into the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fellow actors but also by his fans around the world – his family thank you all,” the statement concluded.

Born on October 27, 1947, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, MacInnes began his on-screen acting career with an uncredited role in the 1975 dystopian drama film Rollerball before landing the role of “Dutch” in the original Star Wars movie in 1977.

His other credits included playing Vinnie in the romantic crime film Atlantic City (1980), The Warden in Superman II (1980), former hockey great Jean LaRose in Strange Brew (1983), Detective Bronson in Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988), Council Judge Gerald Silver in Judge Dredd (1995), “Pudsey” Smith in The 51st State (2001), and Sergeant Whitman in Hellboy (2004).

On television, MacInnes appeared in the British sci-fi series Space: 1999 (1977), the Canadian series The Littlest Hobo (1980), the British sitcom The New Statesman (1988), the BBC Scotland soap River City, and more recently, the historical drama Vikings (2013).

He also appeared in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in archival footage of “Dutch” with newly recorded audio.

Fans and friends of the late actor jumped into the Facebook comments to share their condolences and tributes.

“One of the friendliest people I’ve met on the convention circuit who always made time to chat with the fans,” wrote one commenter. “It was a real delight to see him reprise his iconic role as Gold Leader in Rogue One back in 2016. Condolences to his family and friends during this sad time.”

“He touched my soul to the core – RIP my friend,” said another.

“RIP Gold Leader. Thank you for being part of my wide eyed childhood. Respects and condolences to your friends and family,” another added.

Another wrote, “Angus was one of the nicest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. He was kind enough to do a Google Meet with my high school’s Star Wars Club, and that memory will live with those students and me forever. Gold Leader is now one with the Force.”

“So terribly shocked to hear of Angus’s passing, had the pleasure of meeting him at a Con some years back, such a lovely human being, kind, funny and so willing to chat with fans. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, he will be missed by so many,” added one fan.