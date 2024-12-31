Renowned Former CNN Anchor Aaron Brown Dies at 76

Veteran CNN anchor Aaron Brown, most recognized for his coverage of the September 11, 2001 attacks, has died. He was 76.

According to CNN, Brown’s family confirmed he passed away on Sunday, December 29. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born on November 10, 1948, in Hopkins, Minnesota, Brown attended the University of Minnesota before dropping out to join the U.S. Coast Guard reserves. His broadcasting career began as a radio talk show host in Minneapolis and later in Los Angeles. He was also a mainstay of Seattle broadcasting, serving over 15 years as a newscaster for various television stations based in the city, including NBC and CBS affiliates.

His break into national news broadcasting came at ABC when he was brought to New York City as the founding anchor of the now long-running late-night program World News Now. He later left World News Now to become a reporter for World News Tonight, as well as Nightline and many other ABC programs. He also spent time as the anchor of World News Tonight Saturday and Good Morning America Sunday.

Brown joined CNN in 2001 and rose to prominence through his coverage of the 9/11 attacks, winning an Edward R. Murrow Award for his reporting, which included live reaction from CNN’s rooftop in Manhattan, as well as the World Trade Center site and surrounding areas.

Following his respected coverage of 9/11, Brown was given the flagship evening program NewsNight with Aaron Brown. He also served as host of CNN Presents and continued to act as lead anchor for breaking news and special events, including the War on Terrorism, the 2002 House and Senate elections, the Beltway sniper attacks, the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, and the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

During his tenure at CNN, Brown won three Emmy Awards, including one for his report “Streets of Iraq” during the Iraq War.

CNN announced Brown’s departure from the network in November 2005, though he remained under contract until June 2007. He returned to TV in 2008 as the host of PBS’ Wide Angle until the end of the series on September 2, 2009.

Following the news of Brown’s passing, many of his friends and co-workers paid tribute, including CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who called Brown “a great writer and broadcaster. Thoughtful, funny, and diligent, he had a truly unique talent and a beautiful way with words.”

Fellow journalist John Vause, who also reported from New York on 9/11, recalled Brown’s reporting of the collapse of the South Tower of the World Trade Center, telling CNN, “When he was live on air, he just stopped and looked at it. And paused. And he shared this moment that everybody was thinking, ‘Good Lord. There are no words.'”

Former CNN producer Jon Auerbach added, “He had a biting sense of humor, and in the days before people spoke of a work-life balance, Aaron knew its value. Anchoring a program at 10 p.m. can be brutal, but Aaron was able to make time for what was important to him outside the studio, whether it be his wife and daughter or a round of golf.”

Producer David Fitzpatrick said Aaron was “impactful, insightful, and measured,” adding, “He was a signature anchor during his prime time.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Turnbull, a former CNN producer, praised Brown’s skills as a news anchor, saying, “His storytelling was driven by the facts, but his delivery was always deeply human.”