‘Alice’ Star & Tony Winner Linda Lavin Dies at 87

Actress Linda Lavin died unexpectedly in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 29, at the age of 87. The star of CBS sitcom Alice, she had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, Deadline reported.

Lavin was working as recently as December 4, when she attended an event in Hollywood to promote her new Netflix series No Good Deed. She had also been filming her upcoming Hulu comedy Mid-Century Modern alongside Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham. The comedy had shot seven of its 10 episodes before the holidays and was due to start filming again early in the New Year. The show’s creators Max Mutchnik and David Kohan, along with director James Burrows paid tribute to Lavin.

“Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers,” they said, per Deadline. “She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her.”

Lavin guest-starred on Barney Miller before getting her own TV series Alice, in which she played the lead role of a waitress and widowed mom Alice Hyatt, who had a 12-year-old son and worked at a roadside diner near Phoenix, Arizona. The show turned “Kiss my grits” into a catchphrase and ran from 1976 to 1985. It also featured Lavin singing the theme song “There’s a New Girl in Town.” The hit comedy was based on the Martin Scorsese-directed movie Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, which won an Oscar for its lead Ellen Burstyn.

More recently on TV she guest-starred in Elsbeth and appeared in B Positive and Sean Saves the World.

Lavin, who was born in Portland, Maine, had huge success on Broadway. A former child star, she began her Broadway career in the 1960s and earned the first of her six Tony nominees for Last of the Red-Hot Lovers in 1970, before winning a Best Actress Tony in 1986 for Broadway Bound.