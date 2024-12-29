The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Ingo Rademacher is trying to take ABC back to court over his 2021 firing from General Hospital, and he’s bringing former co-star Steve Burton into it.

Rademacher, who played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the daytime drama for 25 years on and off, was fired in 2021 when he refused to follow the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He sued the soap later that year claiming that he was fired because of his political views and not just the mandate.

“I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental,” the actor wrote in an e-mail to Disney HR before his firing, according to Variety.

Rademacher lost the initial suit in 2023 when a judge found that because General Hospital also fired Burton, who plays Jason Morgan in the series, this proved the decision was about the health mandate. Rademacher is resurrecting the suit now because Burton was rehired on the series in January 2024. Jason made his official reappearance in March of that year.

In Radaemacher’s motion for a new trial, obtained by InTouch, his lawyer argues, “ABC’s re-hiring of Mr. Burton undermines its argument that Ingo’s political beliefs did not play any role in its decision to fire him—to ‘recast’ his role—in 2021…Judge Goorvitch credited ABC’s evidence that the political animus that the General Hospital producers showed toward Ingo was irrelevant because, like other people, including GH actor Steve Burton, it simply could not accommodate Ingo’s objection to COVID-19 vaccination and fired him only for that reason.

“That argument was always specious. But it carries even less weight now, given the newly discovered evidence that ABC re-hired [Steve] for General Hospital but did not re-hire Ingo,” his lawyer continued. The documents also claim that GH will never rehire Rademacher because of his outspoken support for Donald Trump during the 2020 election. He hopes to get a new trial and a jury to evaluate his wrongful termination claim. A judgment on the motion is expected in the new year.

Rademacher has opened up about how being let go from the show has affected him, sharing on Instagram in November 2023 that he’s been struggling with mental health issues since leaving the series.

“To be completely honest, for the first time in my life, I’ve been faced with some mental health struggles. That’s not something I’ve ever had to face before. I’m a lot better now, but the first year was rough,” he said at the time. “On top of that, I really identified as my character on General Hospital for decades, and I could’ve been there and would’ve been there for many more decades to come,” he continued. “This isn’t a boo-hoo me post, it’s just honest. It’s where I’m at.”