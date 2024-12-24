Everyone’s getting into the holiday movie game now, bringing Hallmark competition for must-watch programming over the fall and winter months. But is Hallmark still the reigning champion, or have Lifetime or Netflix come out on top for 2024?

Hallmark once again had the numbers, with nearly 50 films debuting across Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark+. That included a new Debbie Macomber film, Joyful Mrs. Miracle, the sequel Three Wiser Men and a Boy, a When Calls the Heart reunion in Santa Tell Me, football in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, and the meta Sugarplummed. Plus network favorites teamed up for the first time in movies such as Jingle Bell Run, The Christmas Quest, and The Santa Class.

Over on Lifetime, real-life spouses starred in The Holiday Junkie, Sarah Drew wrote and executive produced A Carpenter Christmas Romance, and Christmas in the Spotlight took some inspiration from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

And Netflix’s offerings included Jack Snowman coming to life (yes, really) in Hot Frosty, exes reunited when they discover they’re dating siblings in Our Little Secret, and an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to raise money for a bar in The Merry Gentlemen.

Each network or streaming service had at least a couple of movies worth watching, but when you look at their overall programming, which do you think had the best holiday movies of 2024 — Hallmark, Lifetime, or Netflix? That’s the one we want you to cast your vote for in the poll below (not which had the single best). Then, head to the comments section with your thoughts on this year’s holiday films as well as which was your number one favorite.