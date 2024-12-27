Tubi‘s imported comedy Big Mood debuted in April 2024 and has left viewers wondering what’s next for friends Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West) ever since it launched.

But will the series return for a second season? No official confirmation regarding the show’s future has been made at this time, in other words, it hasn’t been renewed, but it hasn’t been canceled either. In the meantime, we’re breaking down everything we know about the show’s potential return so far, below.

Is there any hope for Big Mood Season 2?

Yes, there’s an abundance of hope due in part to some teases series creator and writer Camilla Whitehill gave about planning for another chapter of the comedy. During an appearance on the Firecrotch & Normcore: They Like to Watch Podcast in July 2024, Whitehill said, “I’m writing Big Mood Series 2, which hasn’t been fully fully greenlit.” She added that regarding a second season, “a few episodes have been commissioned, so I’m working on that. I hope that we will be, that we’ll go again.”

What would Big Mood Season 2 be about?

Big Mood, as fans saw in Season 1, focuses on the friendship between Eddie and Maggie, the latter of which struggles to live with her bipolar disorder. While Eddie is a big support, she has struggles of her own that often fly under the radar as she tries her best to be there for Maggie. Ultimately, Season 1 ended with Maggie missing out on accompanying Eddie for an abortion due to her mental status. Missing time and space, Maggie eventually shows up at the bar Eddie owned to find a closed sign before she sees Eddie leaving with luggage in a taxi.

It’s a heartbreaking scene, and Season 2 would likely pick up where things left off, or examine where these friends are some time after the events after spending some time apart. Only time would tell for certain as we await word on the show’s future.

What have the stars said about Big Mood Season 2?

When it came to the possibility of a second season, Big Mood stars Coughlan and West were interested in exploring the origin of Maggie and Eddie’s friendship. “If we get a Season 2 — touch wood — I really want a flashback scene to when they met,” Coughlan told TV Insider. “I’d love that. That would be so funny,” West countered.

“And it would be full Indie sleaze,” Coughlan added as she continued to paint a metaphorical picture. Will this vision come to life? We’ll keep our fingers crossed. Until then, stream Big Mood anytime on Tubi.

