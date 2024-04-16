‘Big Mood’ Stars Nicola Coughlan & Lydia West Reveal Their Favorite TV Friends (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

In the market for a six-part British comedy? Tubi has you covered with the upcoming premiere of Camilla Whitehill’s Big Mood starring Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan and It’s a Sin‘s Lydia West.

The Channel 4 series is heading stateside on the streamer with all six episodes arriving on Tubi beginning Friday, April 19. In anticipation of the premiere, TV Insider caught up with the stars and creatives during their New York City press run.

Lydia West and Nicola Coughlan in 'Big Mood'

Courtesy of Tubi

The series follows best friends Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West) who stick together through thick and thin, but with the rest of their lives looming overhead, ranging from careers to Maggie’s bipolar disorder, it forces them to take a closer look at their relationship. Can it survive the long haul?

When it comes to Maggie and Eddie’s story, things pick up with them having had a long history, in other words, how did they become besties? Regarding their history, Coughlan says, “We asked Camilla how they met, and I think it was through friends at the pub about 10 years before we start of the show. So they’ve had a relationship for quite a long time.”

“If we get a Season 2… I really want a flashback scene to when they met,” Coughlan adds.

How '80s Rom-Coms Inspired 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Related

How '80s Rom-Coms Inspired 'Bridgerton' Season 3

“I’d love that. That would be so funny,” West responds. But when it comes to playing their younger selves, she wonders who would fill the role. “We look young enough… it’s all good,” Coughlan jokes in response.

As for their onscreen friendship, it inspires the question of who their favorite TV friends are. Between Coughlan, West, Whitehill, and director Rebecca Asher, Broad City is a strong contender for favorite friendships on TV, but there are a few more fun picks in the mix. See the full video interview, above, and don’t miss Big Mood when it arrives on Tubi this April.

Big Mood, Series Premiere, Friday, April 19, Tubi

Big Mood

Lydia West

Nicola Coughlan

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rocky Carroll — 'NCIS' aftershow
1
‘NCIS’ Aftershow: How Rocky Carroll Found Out Vance’s 1,000th Episode Story
Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant — 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Episode 5
2
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Inside That Major Jane Tennant Twist
TOP: MIA MATTHEWS, WILL MOSELEY, TRISTON HARPER, AJII, MACKENZIE SOL, JENNIFER JEFFRIES, JORDAN ANTHONY, KAIBRIENNE, MCKENNA BREINHOLT, ODELL BUNTON JR., NYABOTTOM: QUINTAVIOUS, KENNEDY REID, EMMY RUSSELL, JACK BLOCKER, KAYKO, JAYNA ELISE, ROMAN COLLINS, ABI CARTER, JULIA GAGNON
3
‘American Idol’ Top 14 Takes Shape as 6 More Go Home
Gary Cole, Rocky Carroll, Katrina Law, and Wilmer Valderrama in 'NCIS'
4
Early Details on ‘NCIS’ Season 21 Finale Cliffhangers
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in 'Law & Order: SVU'
5
Ask Matt: Network TV’s Franchise and Procedural Glut, ‘S.W.A.T.’ Renewal & More