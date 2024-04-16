In the market for a six-part British comedy? Tubi has you covered with the upcoming premiere of Camilla Whitehill’s Big Mood starring Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan and It’s a Sin‘s Lydia West.

The Channel 4 series is heading stateside on the streamer with all six episodes arriving on Tubi beginning Friday, April 19. In anticipation of the premiere, TV Insider caught up with the stars and creatives during their New York City press run.

The series follows best friends Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West) who stick together through thick and thin, but with the rest of their lives looming overhead, ranging from careers to Maggie’s bipolar disorder, it forces them to take a closer look at their relationship. Can it survive the long haul?

When it comes to Maggie and Eddie’s story, things pick up with them having had a long history, in other words, how did they become besties? Regarding their history, Coughlan says, “We asked Camilla how they met, and I think it was through friends at the pub about 10 years before we start of the show. So they’ve had a relationship for quite a long time.”

“If we get a Season 2… I really want a flashback scene to when they met,” Coughlan adds.

“I’d love that. That would be so funny,” West responds. But when it comes to playing their younger selves, she wonders who would fill the role. “We look young enough… it’s all good,” Coughlan jokes in response.

As for their onscreen friendship, it inspires the question of who their favorite TV friends are. Between Coughlan, West, Whitehill, and director Rebecca Asher, Broad City is a strong contender for favorite friendships on TV, but there are a few more fun picks in the mix. See the full video interview, above, and don’t miss Big Mood when it arrives on Tubi this April.

Big Mood, Series Premiere, Friday, April 19, Tubi