[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 2.]

Not only has Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) failed to stop the games from continuing, but it looks like things might just get worse for everyone involved, if the Squid Game Season 2 post-credits scene is any indication.

After the very bloody events of the finale, “Friend or Foe,” saw Gi-Hun falling victim to yet another gamesmaker in disguise as 001 — this time, Hwang In-ho a.k.a. the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) — and losing most of his allies in a failed armed mutiny, it’s unclear what his fate may be. But this few-second sneak peek at the final chapter in the saga might be a clue.

What happens in the post-credits scene?

In the very brief post-credits sequence, we see three players — numbers 096, 100, and 353 — approaching the back of Young-hee, the robotic doll featured in the “Red Light, Green Light” game whose eyes sense movement from the players and instruct the snipers who to execute. This isn’t the only doll on display this time, though. There’s also a second doll standing across from it, which has the appearance of a boy. Then, a street light switches from red to green.

What does the post-credits scene indicate?

The most obvious answer is that the games are continuing with a twist — instead of just one motion-sensing doll, there are now two. The fact that numbers 096 and 100 are among the few players shown indicates that these may be the survivors of Season 2 (they were two of the more visible “O” voters and did not participate in Gi-Hun’s rebellion). So this could just be the next phase in the already-underway games.

What else could the scene mean?

Beyond the obvious, there’s also the possibility that the new doll being presented could be a hint at what’s ahead in the final stretch of the celebrated series. At this point in the game, Gi-Hun has failed to win through either influence (trying to win over “X” votes) or force (raising an army and taking up arms against the guards). He has also lost the moral high ground, as he was willing to stand by and see many lives lost in the melee in order to make his move.

Throughout the entire season, Front Man has been at Gi-Hun’s side encouraging him to make all of the decisions. Front Man himself was once a player in these games before being recruited to become the right-hand man of Oh Il-Nam (Oh Yeong-su), so perhaps he is successful in recruiting Gi-Hun to his side? The fact that almost all of the remaining survivors are either “O” voters or those who refused to stand with him and his friends could mean he’s ready for revenge, with this new doll as the symbol of the new era of Squid Game.

We’ll have to wait and find out when Squid Game returns for Season 3.

