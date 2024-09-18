Three stars of Squid Game — Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun, who plays Front Man, and Wi Ha-joon, who plays Joon-ho — are joining forces to respond to your favorite fan theories.

Netflix has revealed a new video of the stars, who each return to their roles for Season 2, reading through over half a dozen fan theory submissions and responding in real-time to each idea. In some cases, their responses are a bit cagey (does that mean a confirmation?!) while others are a bit more direct. You’ll have to check out each of their reactions to the various theories in the video above and via the transcription below, but Lee Jung-jae ultimately promises, “More fresh, surprising, and unpredictable stories, as well as various games, are waiting for you.”



THEORY ONE: Character Changes

In Season 1, the fact that Seong Gi-hun’s hair was pink implies that he will be one of the hosts, like the pink soldiers.

Lee Jung-jae: “You will have to wait and see.”

I think Wi Ha-jun will turn into a villain this season. He tries to get rid of the games and ends up becoming the host.

Wi Ha-joon: “Some people around me also suggested the same theories. “

Lee Byung-hun will wear an animal mask and appear as a VIP in Season 2. Seong Gi-hun will be appointed as the Front Man.

Lee Byung-hun: “This theory is very imaginative, but it is far from the actual story. It sounds interesting. Still, I like being the leader.”

THEORY TWO: Staff Backstory

I think Season 2 is the backstory of the staff from Season 1. Therefore, many of the game scenes from Season 1 will be repeated, and the untold stories about the staff will be introduced.

Wi Ha-joon: “That would be great. I also thought it would be fun if Season 2 were to develop that way.”

THEORY 3: Red/Blue Ddajki

When you play ddakji, if you pick the blue one, you become a participant. But if you pick the red one, you become a soldier. I got goosebumps when I read this theory. Am I the only one who didn’t know?

Lee Byung-hun: “I think you’re the only one who thought so. No one has thought of this before.”

THEORY 4: Gi-hun’s Daughter

Either Park Gyu-young or Jo Yu-ri, who were announced as part of the cast, will play the adult version of Seong Gi-hun’s daughter, and Seong Gi-hun, who is now the host, will face a dilemma and end up making a choice to protect his daughter.

Lee Jung-jae: “Whoever wrote this should join our team. It must be someone with a rich imagination.”



THEORY 5: Political Bigwigs

This game extends its influence all over the world, but because it involves political bigwigs and those in power, they will stop it from being leaked.

Wi Ha-joon: “The head, who is considered the highest in the game, I wonder who it is. I believe Jun-ho would try to figure that out.”

THEORY 6: Gi-hun Gets Revenge

I personally hope the loan sharks will participate in the games in Season 2. I want Seong Gi-hun to kill them and get his revenge.

Lee Jung-jae: “Do you think the kind-hearted Gi-hun would do something to harm others?”

THEORY 7: Sports Festival Analogy

While Season 1 was like the national sports festival, Season 2 will be more like a trial for the national team. So I bet Season 2 will have participants from other countries with some foreign games. And Season 3 will be an international match like the World Cup. Let’s go for Season 3.

Lee Byung-hun: “In Season 2, you will get to see many new games. But they are all Korean games.”