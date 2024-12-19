Neil Cavuto Exiting Fox News After 28 Years

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Neil Cavuto for Fox News
Rob Kim / Getty Images

Fox News is saying farewell to one of its own as veteran anchor Neil Cavuto exits the network after 28 years.

Originally reported by Mediaite, news of Cavuto’s exit revealed that he’ll bid viewers farewell on Thursday, December 19th at the conclusion of Your World, the program he’s hosted since first joining the network in 1996.

Cavuto’s departure may come as a bit of a surprise, especially since reports reveal that he was given the opportunity to renew his contract, which was set to conclude at the end of December, but ultimately declined to renew.

Neil Cavuto

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the network said in a statement. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

As Caputo exits, this will leave Fox News with a void to fill as the longtime anchor had helmed 12 hours of programming each week. In addition to covering Your World, Cavuto also anchored Cavuto Live, which was a two-hour weekend show focusing on politics and business, as well as Cavuto: Coast to Coast, a program that aired on the network’s sister channel, Fox Business.

Fox News Commentator Dr. Kelly Powers Dies at 45 After Brain Cancer Battle
Related

Fox News Commentator Dr. Kelly Powers Dies at 45 After Brain Cancer Battle

In Cavuto’s absence, Your World will be hosted by a slate of rotating anchors, and Coast to Coast‘s name is being changed to Fox Business Live, which will be hosted by a variety of Fox talent. The network will make a decision regarding new programming in the new year.

Prior to his years at Fox, Cavuto had worked as a White House intern during the Carter administration and worked over at CNBC anchoring on shows like Power Lunch. What do you think of Cavuto’s departure from Fox News? Sound off in the comments section, below.

Your World With Neil Cavuto

Neil Cavuto




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
wheel-of-fortune-12-17
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Blamed for Derailing Player’s $13k Express Round
Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9
2
‘Yellowstone’ Boss Gives Update on ‘6666’ and ‘1944’ Spinoffs
jeopardy_12_18
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Shocker as Ashley Chan Gets ‘Handily Beaten’ — New Champ Reacts
Teeny Chirichillo, Sue Smey, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, and Jeff Probst in 'Survivor' Season 47 finale - 'The Last Stand'
4
‘Survivor’ Finale Delivers Best Winner in Years
Buffalos — 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Finale
5
‘The Masked Singer’ Winner on ‘Sweet’ Victory and Turning Point in Competition