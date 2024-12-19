Neil Cavuto Exiting Fox News After 28 Years

Fox News is saying farewell to one of its own as veteran anchor Neil Cavuto exits the network after 28 years.

Originally reported by Mediaite, news of Cavuto’s exit revealed that he’ll bid viewers farewell on Thursday, December 19th at the conclusion of Your World, the program he’s hosted since first joining the network in 1996.

Cavuto’s departure may come as a bit of a surprise, especially since reports reveal that he was given the opportunity to renew his contract, which was set to conclude at the end of December, but ultimately declined to renew.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the network said in a statement. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

As Caputo exits, this will leave Fox News with a void to fill as the longtime anchor had helmed 12 hours of programming each week. In addition to covering Your World, Cavuto also anchored Cavuto Live, which was a two-hour weekend show focusing on politics and business, as well as Cavuto: Coast to Coast, a program that aired on the network’s sister channel, Fox Business.

In Cavuto’s absence, Your World will be hosted by a slate of rotating anchors, and Coast to Coast‘s name is being changed to Fox Business Live, which will be hosted by a variety of Fox talent. The network will make a decision regarding new programming in the new year.

Prior to his years at Fox, Cavuto had worked as a White House intern during the Carter administration and worked over at CNBC anchoring on shows like Power Lunch. What do you think of Cavuto’s departure from Fox News? Sound off in the comments section, below.