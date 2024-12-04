Fox News Commentator Dr. Kelly Powers Dies at 45 After Brain Cancer Battle

Regular Fox News guest Dr. Kelly Powers has died after a years-long battle with brain cancer. She was 45.

An obituary posted on Legacy.com revealed that Powers passed away on Sunday, December 1. A frequent commentator on shows such as Fox & Friends, Red Eye, and The Willis Report, Powers had been open about her health struggles in recent years, often sharing updates on social media.

“She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went. Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others,” the obituary read.

Born in Yonkers, New York, Powers studied at Baruch College in New York before pursuing her medical school training at New York College of Podiatric Medicine. This was followed by a Master of Science degree at the University of San Francisco and residencies at Georgetown and Boston Universities.

While working as a successful podiatric surgeon, Powers often made appearances on Fox News and Fox Business to talk about health issues. It was during one such appearance when she first started having her own health-related problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Powers Doll (@drkellypowers)

“It’s crazy. I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business — live — on heart health and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss. You can’t make this up,” she told Preferred Health Magazine after her first diagnosis.

After fighting through her heart ailment, in 2020, it was discovered she had glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. According to a GoFundMe page, Powers underwent three surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, and managed to fight the cancer off, all while becoming pregnant and welcoming a baby boy (Bennett) with her husband, Steve, in 2021.

However, the cancer returned earlier this year, and, according to the GoFundMe, “conventional chemotherapy and radiation were no longer effective at this point.” The page raised almost $90,000 to help pay for an innovative treatment that is only available in Germany.

Following the news of Powers’ passing, former Fox Nation commentator Britt McHenry, who underwent brain surgery for a tumor in 2020, took to X to share her condolences.

Kelly Powers was a wonderful, strong and kind woman. We would text each other about our brain cancer struggles and she was someone I admired deeply. In tears and devastated about this. She loved her family. I am sending them all the love and prayers right now. https://t.co/g0Xas8Hzl7 — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) December 3, 2024

“Kelly Powers was a wonderful, strong and kind woman,” McHenry wrote. “We would text each other about our brain cancer struggles and she was someone I admired deeply. In tears and devastated about this. She loved her family. I am sending them all the love and prayers right now.”

She is survived by her husband, Steven Doll, her son Bennett, her parents, and her mother and father-in-laws Daniel and Laraine Doll.