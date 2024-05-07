‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Revived at ABC With New Hosts

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is returning to ABC as a new iteration of the home-improvement series heads to the network for the 2024-2025 television season. Hailing from Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the co-founders of the global lifestyle brand known as The Home Edit, which was also a series on Netflix.

Shearer and Teplin are best known for their organizational skills and unique design aesthetic, and they’ll bring that expertise to the widely recognized home makeover show through thoughtful design and personally tailored homes. Similar to the original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, this reimagining is set to feature heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing builds for deserving families.

In each installment, Shearer and Teplin will meet a family in need of a new home and will work with them to evaluate and edit every single item they own, transforming their home as well as the way they live. Joining Shearer and Teplin for the home makeover fun are a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly configure homes based on the family’s lifestyles and needs.

In addition to Shearer and Teplin’s The Home Edit roots, the duo are authors of three New York Times best-selling books and creators of globally distributed home and organizational product lines, and they have professional organizing services branches in cities around America. Their blending of form and function has connected with millions, and through this new iteration of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, they’ll reach even more.

As fans of the original series will remember, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition first debuted on ABC in February 2004 and was hosted by Ty Pennington. The home makeover series ran for nine seasons until 2012 on ABC until it was briefly revived on HGTV in 2020 with Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as host.

The new iteration will see Shyam Balsé serve as showrunner and executive produce with Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, and Molly Sims. Stay tuned for more details as the series takes shape at ABC once more.