Double the ‘Ghosts’ Fun, ‘Lower Decks’ Finale, Peacock Gets ‘Laid,’ Nate Bargatze Special

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

An early Christmas gift arrives in a double-length episode of one of network TV’s most delightful comedies. The situation: Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) parents are visiting for the holiday, and Sam (Rose McIver) especially wants to impress his hypercritical mom, Champa (Sakina Jaffrey). A busted water heater is the least of their problems, when supernatural complications too juicy to spoil disrupt the family reunion. McIver’s Rose, so often relegated to play the “straight man” as she reacts to the spirits’ antics, gets a rare opportunity to lean into the comedy when things go spectrally awry. The laughs just keep coming.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Series Finale

The engaging animated spinoff of the prolific Trek franchise ends its five-season run with a jam-packed episode in which the underdog crew of the USS Cerritos once again rallies to save the universe. “All hands: Brace for weird,” announces Capt. Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) as their mission to close an international rift gets tangled up with a conflict among warring Klingons. In other words, chaotic business as usual.

Laid

Series Premiere

A warped romcom with a macabre death wish, this eight-part comedy (based on an Australian format), available as a binge-watch, stars Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Ruby, a self-absorbed Seattle party planner whose sexual history takes on the shadings of a tragic farce when she discovers that all of her former bed partners are dead or in danger of dying. Is it a creepy coincidence, a curse or karma? Girls’ Zosia Mamet costars as her BFF who’s obsessed with Ruby’s sex timeline, with Michael Angarano as a former flame who believes there’s something wrong with her: “You’re the worst person I ever met, and I host trivia.”

Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas

Special 9/8c

A feel-good time is had by all as the comedian, who nailed both of his Saturday Night Live guest-host appearances, returns to his Nashville roots to host a music-comedy-variety special from the Grand Ole Opry stage. Bargatze delivers the comedy, with support from SNL’s Mikey Day and Ashley Padilla and fellow stand-up Derrick Stroup, with music from Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll, and Noah Kahan. Pre-taped comedy bits include a “Titan for a Day” segment featuring the Tennessee Titans, who are overdue a good laugh.

Fast Friends

Series Premiere

There’s trivia, TV trivia, and niche TV trivia. This four-episode game show, dropping new episodes weekly, falls into the latter category, with Friends fanatics showing off their obsessive knowledge of the hit sitcom amid the expansive set recreation at New York City’s Friends Experience venue. Teams of two — including a pair of hairstylists dubbed “The Rachel” after Jennifer Aniston’s iconic ’do — compete in challenges including “The One with the Pause” in which they complete the punchline from classic clips — which hold up very well. Whitney Cummings is the sardonic host, urging the teams to pick up the pace as they race through the set, including the staircase where Ross, Chandler, and Monica once struggled to “pivot” with an oversized couch.

The Yule Log: Hallmark Channel’s Trading Up Christmas (8/7c) stars Designated Survivor’s Italia Ricci as Michelle, whose wishful plan to make trades to provide a new home for her sister captures the attention of a local reporter (Michael Xavier). On Hallmark+, Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane features holiday stories unfolding at the same address in 1966, 1981 and 2000. Streaming on BET+: Queens of Christmas, with Vanessa Bell Calloway and Terri J. Vaughn as besties competing for their neighborhood’s “Queen of Christmas” title.

