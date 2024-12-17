‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Champ Ashley Chan

Darian Lusk
Comments
jeopardy-ashley-chan
ABC

Jeopardy! fans are buzzing about current champ Ashley Chan, who is the first three-day champ (and perhaps counting) since Adriana Harmeyer more than six months ago. She’s also the first female champ of the ongoing Season 41. So while Chan may be a breath of fresh air, fans have noted that her outfits to compete thus far have been inexplicably… the same.

During her first match, Chan donned a pink ruffled-shoulder top. During her second game, she wore the same silhouette but in white. On Tuesday, December 17’s episode, Chan made off with a runaway and her biggest win yet with $17,400, for a combined total of $46,500. Once more, she wore what appeared to be the exact same top, this time in dark green.

jeopardy_12_12

jeopardy-12-16

jeopardy-12-16As Chan took the stage for a third time in a slight variation on the same outfit, social media went wild, having noticed the hard-to-miss lucky charm and hat trick (or make that blouse trick) regarding her wardrobe choice. Here were some of the reactions:

Of course, plenty of contestants have their lucky charms. 21-day champ Cris Pannullo flashed a thumbs up during each of his contestant intros without fail, and nine-day champ Ben Chan wore his father’s gold watch. As for whether Ashley Chan will don the same outfit in yet another color for what may be her future wins, fans will have to tune in to see! Either way, she’s already won enough games to qualify for the 2026 postseason, but viewers don’t think she’s going anywhere anytime soon.

Did you pick up on Ashley Chan’s wardrobe pattern? What do you think of her winning streak so far? Let us know in the comments section below!

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!




