‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Champ Ashley Chan

Jeopardy! fans are buzzing about current champ Ashley Chan, who is the first three-day champ (and perhaps counting) since Adriana Harmeyer more than six months ago. She’s also the first female champ of the ongoing Season 41. So while Chan may be a breath of fresh air, fans have noted that her outfits to compete thus far have been inexplicably… the same.

During her first match, Chan donned a pink ruffled-shoulder top. During her second game, she wore the same silhouette but in white. On Tuesday, December 17’s episode, Chan made off with a runaway and her biggest win yet with $17,400, for a combined total of $46,500. Once more, she wore what appeared to be the exact same top, this time in dark green.

As Chan took the stage for a third time in a slight variation on the same outfit, social media went wild, having noticed the hard-to-miss lucky charm and hat trick (or make that blouse trick) regarding her wardrobe choice. Here were some of the reactions:

Wondering if Ashley Chan on #Jeopardy is now superstitious after winning or only wears ruffle shouldered shirts — Carl M. Suhrstedt (@CMSPIRATE) December 17, 2024

Ashley really likes interesting/frilly shoulders on blouses. #Jeopardy — James (@JamesAMcGhee) December 14, 2024