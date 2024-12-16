‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals Crazy Bird Attacks as Ashley Chan Soars Past Blunder

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Monday, December 16 episode of Jeopardy!]

Jeopardy! has scored a new fan favorite in Ashley Chan, who on Monday night became the first female three-day champ of Season 41. Neither a concerning Daily Double miss nor a strong opponent’s Hitchcockian tale of two separate bird attacks could stop her from securing her biggest payday yet.

Chan, a publicist from Lewisville, Texas, entered with a two-day total of $29,100 (and the same ruffled-shoulder top in a different color) after a savvy conservative Final wager won her the last episode. At the winner’s podium since outplaying Bill McKinney, she faced Matt Grossman, a law student from New York City, and Henry Barbaro, a college student from Evanston, Illinois.

In the Jeopardy! round, Chan racked up an early $2,000 lead when she found the Daily Double in the “All Over The World” category. She made what was likely the right move by going all in, but could not come up with the right response, “Mount Ararat.” Drawing a blank, she exclaimed, “No!” and had to start from scratch.

During the interviews, Grossman—who had jumped into the lead with $2,600—was asked by Ken Jennings about being “prone to bird encounters.” He revealed he’d been attacked by birds on two different runs. “I’ve had two different attacks,” he said. “Attacks?” Jennings asked, incredulous. “Attacks,” Grossman confirmed. “Once was a goose, once was a seagull. Both times I was out for a run.” Detailing the goose incident, Grossman explained, “I guess I got too close to the nest. It came up, dive-bombed straight for my head, and I had to run away. I was okay, but the goose did make contact.” Jennings advised he stay away from birds altogether while running, “Don’t get too close to the birds! This seems like an easy fix.” “I’ll do my best,” Grossman replied with a smile- though it would soon fade.

Thanks to some “Man-agram” mastery, Chan rebounded back to the lead, finishing the Jeopardy round with $4,600, Barbaro $800, and Grossman right behind with $4,000. In Double Jeopardy!, the game further became a duel between the champ and Grossman, until it wasn’t.

Grossman found the second Daily Double with a shot at the lead, wagering $2,000 on the “Outdoor Cats” clue, but he was unable to get “Snow Leopard.” In a once-bitten, twice-unshy scenario (not involving birds), he found the last Daily Double and went all-in with $4,400. Acing the “World War I” clue as “Hindenberg,” he jumped to $8,800 for a “much closer game,” as Jennings put it. But from there, Chan went on a late rally, nabbing many bottom-row clues and securing a runaway with $17,400, Grossman had $7,200, and Barbaro $2,000.

The “Geography” clue was, “Jebel Musa in Morocco and Mount Hacho near Ceuta are candidates for the southern half of this pair It was a triple-stumper as no one got “The Pillars of Hercules.” Chan wagered $0 to win with $17,400, a three-day total of $46,500, and a gigantic grin. “Very Nice!” Jennings closed.

Fans flooded the Reddit thread for the episode celebrating Chan’s comeback after her DD1 miss, reacting to the bird attacks anectdote, and to some of the game’s surprising triple-stumpers.

