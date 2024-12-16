‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Show For ‘Wildly’ Overvalued Clue: ‘Easy Money!’

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! viewers never hesitate to put the iconic quiz show on blast over clues they perceive as far too easy. But on Friday, December 13’s episode, there was Daily Double as much backlash since the latest unchallenging clue, according to fans, was advertised as being the most difficult.

The contestants were returning champion Ashley Chan, a publicist from Lewisville, Texas, who entered with a one-day total of $15,600, Carla Winston, a political scientist from Baltimore, Maryland, and Ram Murali, a writer originally from London, England.

During the Jeopardy! round, Winston selected the $1,000, or bottom row, clue in the “You Don’t Know Him From Adam” category, which involved different celebrities named Adam. This already narrowed things down.

Ken Jennings read the clue: “A customized Lincoln Futura became the iconic Batmobile full of gadgets & driven on TV by this actor.” Winston correctly responded, “Who is: Adam West?”

Fans took to the Jeopardy! Reddit thread for the episode stunned that the Adam West clue was in the bottom row which is meant for the most difficult of the questions (or in this case Adams, which also included Adam Lambert and Adam Scott).

“I know I’m old when “Who played Batman on TV in the 60’s” is a $1000 clue,” one fan wrote.

“I was bracing for it to be a Triple Stumper, but fortunately it wasn’t and I was relieved,” wrote another.

“Kinda wild that it was a bottom row clue LOL,” wrote a third.

“Even Family Guy had joked about Adam West for YEARS semi-recently,” replied a fourth.

“That was the easiest one for me in that category! Easy money!” wrote a fifth.

“I bet for young people today Adam West is one of the top thirty or forty most recognizable people from the sixties,” a sixth agreed.

“Yeah I knew that as a 80s baby,” wrote one more.

The late Adam West portrayed Batman in the 1960s ABC series (below) and its 1966 movie. He reprised the role in various forms for decades and parodied himself on The Simpsons and on Family Guy as a main cast member as the mayor until his 2017 passing.

The $1,000 boost for Winston didn’t impact the results- Chan wagered small from the lead on a missed Final Jeopardy clue to win out with $13,500 and a two-day total of $29,100. That said, this isn’t the first time fans left questioning a clue’s value in the past week.

On Wednesday, December 11’s episode, the “Word of Science” Final Jeopardy clue was, “nobelprize .org says some papers of this scientist ‘are stored in lead boxes,’ a ‘legacy that is literally untouchable’.” It was a triple-get, as everyone was easily able to concoct the correct answer, “Who is: Marie Curie?”

One fan wrote on Reddit at the time, ““FJ was like a $200 clue…….” Another asked, “How is that clue worthy of Final Jeopardy?”