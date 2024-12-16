How Will ‘Virgin River’ Set Up Season 7? Stars Tease Major Cliffhangers

Virgin River, in its sixth season, is going to feature the moment that fans have been waiting for for years (though not as much time has passed onscreen) now: Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) wedding!

The upcoming episodes, which will drop on Netflix on December 19, take place against the backdrop of their romantic spring wedding. (There will, of course, also be twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, and secrets uncovered from Mel’s father’s past —that leads to Virgin River in the 1970s.)

The wedding is “the big event of the season and the event of the year, if you will, for the town,” Henderson told TV Insider as part of our digital cover. “There’s all this energy behind it.”

But what about after the wedding? Well, it sounds like we’re in for some major drama. But would you expect anything different from Virgin River?

“The next day after the wedding, Mel’s just glowing and settling into being Mrs. Sheridan, and she gets a big surprise,” Breckenridge teases.

“I can’t believe the finale,” Zibby Allen admits before teasing, “I can’t believe Brie’s cliff hangover. Wait, Brie’s cliffhanger. But it’s funny, I had a cliffhanger hangover after we shot that last scene because I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe we did it.’ Because there’s an ending—the way we ended it again, there were two alt endings for Brie’s cliffhanger, which I’ll just leave it at that. But the one they went with, I’m so happy, but I’m blown away. And I’m like, ‘How are we going to move forward?'”

Oh, we’re intrigued! Will that involve her love life? She’s with Mike (Marco Grazzini) but there’s always her ex Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth). Or will it be about something else?

Virgin River, Season 6, Thursday, December 19, Netflix

—Reporting by Avery Thompson