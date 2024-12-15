‘The Golden Bachelor’: Theresa Nist Is ‘Baffled’ That Guys Younger Than Her Son DM Her

Some of Theresa Nist’s admirers aren’t afraid of a little age gap — or even a large one. Nist, who won the first season of The Golden Bachelor and was briefly married to star Gerry Turner, says she’s getting DMs from much younger men.

“I do get approached through Instagram direct messages, but you wouldn’t believe how young these guys are,” Nist told People in a recent interview. “They’re so young that they’re younger than my son!”

With a laugh, the 71-year-old added, “These young guys, I’m just baffled by it, and they’ll persist and persist and persist. And I’m talking 33-year-olds!”

Nist became a reality TV breakout when The Golden Bachelor Season 1 aired in the fall of 2023. She got engaged to Turner in that season’s finale, and the duo got married in a live ABC special in January 2024. That April, however, Nist and Turner announced they were getting a divorce, with the long-distance status of their relationship playing a part in that outcome.

The former couple returned to the headlines earlier this week when Turner revealed he had been diagnosed with a bone marrow cancer during his and Nist’s marriage. But Nist told People that turn of events didn’t influence the decision to split — on her part, at least.

“If that was something on his part, maybe, I don’t know,” she said. “But no, that didn’t factor into ending the relationship. Part of it was the distance, but that wasn’t the only part. That’s really all I will say.”

Though Nist hasn’t given up on finding love, she hasn’t been rushing to go on any dates. “I have been asked, and I’ve said no,” she said. “I don’t know. I’m more clear on what I want, so I don’t want to waste anyone’s time. I definitely do want to be with someone. I do. I think life is so much better when you’re with someone, but I know that it’s even hard for young people to find people. Imagine how much harder it gets … I’m 71. That number scares people.”

Not all people, apparently!