Nearly a month after announcing his divorce from Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has posted for the first time on social media. On May 9, the 72-year-old shared a series of photos on his Instagram page. He revealed what he’s been up to since the split.

“My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody’s too!” Turner captioned his post, which featured photos of his dog. “In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full time job of keeping the geese off the shore. Summer is close.”

Turner didn’t address his divorce from Nist in his post, but she quickly “liked” Turner’s post. Since the couple revealed the shocking news on Good Morning America on April 12, just three months after their live TV wedding, Turner has not spoken publicly about the breakup.

Three days after their divorce news was made public, Nist released a statement on social media. She thanked everyone who “expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart.” She also addressed the less-the-kind reactions from fans. “For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter,” she wrote.

During their joint appearance on GMA, Turner and Nist explained why they were breaking up after falling in love on The Golden Bachelor, Bachelor Nation’s senior citizen spinoff.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said.

The former couple, who remain friends, cited dedication to their families as the main reason behind their divorce. Turner is from Indiana, while Nist is from New Jersey. Turner and Nist looked at homes together, but they could never settle on one that would allow them both to be close to their families.