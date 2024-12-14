‘Yellowstone’ Finale, ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ Streaming for Free, Dua Lipa in Concert, Chris Rock Returns to ‘SNL’

Paramount Network

Yellowstone

Season Finale

SUNDAY: The hit neo-Western lays John Dutton (an unseen Kevin Costner) to rest in a not-quite-series finale that will reportedly launch a spinoff focused on the power couple of Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser). As Season 5 limps to the finish line with strong ratings but perilously weak storytelling since the departure of its marquee star, the fate of the Dutton Ranch—and presumably its least favorite son, Jamie (Wes Bentley)—will be resolved.

© 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

SATURDAY: The 1965 Peanuts Christmas special that tops most best-ever lists moved from broadcast to streaming several years ago, and while that still unnerves fans who wish the message of the true (as in, non-commercial) meaning of the season were available on a more accessible platform, Apple TV+ once again makes the animated perennial available to stream for free for two days, Saturday and Sunday. Bop on to Vince Guaraldi’s innovative (then and now) jazzy score as Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy and the gang rehearse for the pageant and will to life the saddest little Christmas tree you’ve ever seen.

Lifetime

The Holiday Junkie

Movie Premiere 8/7c

The Yule Log: On Lifetime: 9-1-1’s Jennifer Love Hewitt is director, executive producer, and star of The Holiday Junkie (Saturday, 8/7c) as Andie, who’s carrying on the family’s decorating and planning service after her mother passes away, finding romance with a dreamy handyman (Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay). Then spend Christmas on the Alpaca Farm (Sunday, 8/7c) with “Queen of Christmas Sweaters” Jess (Kirsten Comerford), a fashionista who finds holiday joy with a single-dad alpaca farmer (Matt Wells).

Great American Family features another real-life couple, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega (who wrote and performs the title song), in Get Him Back for Christmas (Saturday, 8/7c), with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders making a special appearance; and then heads to Christmas in Scotland (Sunday, 8/7c), where an installation designer from New York (Jill Winternitz) and a wealthy Scrooge team up to help a small Scottish town win a blinding Christmas light contest.

Hallmark Channel’s The Santa Class (Saturday, 8/7c) is set at a struggling Santa School, where proprietor Kate (Kimberley Sustad) and co-worker Dan (Benjamin Ayres) believe they’ve found the genuine article, an amnesiac St. Nick. Also on Hallmark: Following Yonder Star (Sunday, 8/7c) stars Brooke D’Orsay as a disgraced TV star who finds shelter at a Vermont B&B whose owner (John Brotherton), an astronomy teacher, is awaiting the Christmas Eve appearance of a star mirroring the Star of Bethlehem in the night skies.

OWN offers Mistletoe & Matrimony (Saturday, 9/8c), with Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as a wedding planner prepping her sister’s Christmas Eve wedding when her ex (Etienne Maurice) arrives to lend a helping hand, and then some.

On UPtv: Holiday Hideout (Saturday, 7/6c) stars Arielle Kebbel as a federal marshal keeping an informant (Colin Egglesfield) cozy until he can testify after Christmas. In A Novel Christmas (Sunday, 7/6c), a children’s book author (Brigitte Kingsley) heads to Noelville (get it?) to tend to her newly widowed dad and fall for a single-dad bookstore owner (Landy Cannon).

CBS

An Evening with Dua Lipa

Special

SUNDAY: The music star is accompanied by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra, a 14-person choir, and her own band to reimagine her hits in a lavish concert from London’s Royal Albert Hall. She duets “Cold Heart” with Elton John and performs from her latest album, Radical Optimism, while reflecting on her life and career in exclusive interview segments.

NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: His impact was so great it feels like Chris Rock’s tenure on the late-night comedy show was longer than just three seasons (1990-93), but thankfully, he keeps coming back. For his fourth appearance as guest host, he’s joined by first-time musical guest Gracie Abrams, making a stop in New York City before continuing her world tour in 2025.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: