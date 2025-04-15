‘The Voice’: Kelsea Ballerini Makes Confession About Boyfriend Chase Stokes During Knockouts

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice coach Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t help thinking about her boyfriend Chase Stokes during the show’s latest round of Knockouts, joking that she wanted to “go home and make out” with him.

Ballerini’s comments came after a spellbinding performance from Team John Legend‘s Olivia Kuper Harris, who was paired up against fellow Team Legend member Jacquelyn George. For her performance, Kuper Harris sang Donna Summer’s “Last Dance,” which had Ballerini feeling a certain way.

“Olivia, that first part made me want to go home and make out with my boyfriend,” she quipped, referencing the Outer Banks actor. “It was so strong and sexy, and then you got up and showed a playful side. As Adam [Levine] would say in very caveman terms, ‘Big time wow.’”

Ballerini and Stokes confirmed their relationship in February 2023. In January, the country star took to Instagram to mark two years together, sharing a slideshow of photos and writing, “Two years of catching each other in countless cities, perfecting a chimichurri steak, and creating a world that revolves around dogs. love you so, teammate.”

The “Cowboys Cry Too” singer wasn’t the only one obsessed with Kuper Harris’ performance. Fellow coaches Levine and Michael Bublé also praised the performance, while Legend ultimately selected Kuper Harris to move on over George.

“She nailed it with style, with control and when she leans into that jazzy tone, it’s really special and there’s really no one else like her in the competition,” Legend said.

Elsewhere on Monday’s (April 14) show, Team Legend’s Nell Simmons faced off against Renzo in a fierce showdown. Simmons sang “Sweet Thing” by Chaka Khan, while Renzo performed Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish. In the end, Legend picked Renzo to advance in the competition.

“Nell, everyone was moved by her performance, but the problem is she went up against Renzo, and he’s genre-defying, boundary-defying. Because he’s so different, I had to pick Renzo,” Legend explained.

Carlos Santiago and Adam David went head-to-head for Team Bublé, with Santiago performing “You Are the Reason” by Callum Scott and David singing “Unaware” by Allen Stone. Ultimately, Bublé chose David to continue on.

Bublé noted, “Carlos is a great singer but Adam for me is the best artist. He knows who he wants to be. He has a really soulful voice, great dexterity, power, and pitch. Can’t wait to see what my Adam does in the Playoffs.”

For Team Kelsea, Hailey Wright faced off against Jaelen Johnston, with Wright singing “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” by Patsy Montana and Johnston performing “Dial Drunk” by Noah Kahan. While it was a tough decision, Ballerini ultimately decided Johnston was the victor.

“Hailey, since the Battles, there was so much growth, but Jaelen has this traditional-leaning voice with that storytelling element and it feels not dissimilar to what we’re hearing on country radio right now. I think he’s a dark horse in this competition,” Ballerini stated.

Team Bublé’s Jadyn Cree also advanced over Kameron Jaso, while Team Adam’s Conor James won out over Darius Jay. However, Ballerini swooped in with her Steal to add Jay to her team.

“I have been waiting for this for so long. I think Darius is so special,” she said. “He has this certainty about him and this joy and quirkiness. I don’t think I have anyone on my team at that level of full-encompassing performer. I fought so hard for Darius since the jump and I finally got him on my team. I am so giddy to work with Darius Jay in the Playoffs.”

Those advancing to the Playoffs are Adam David, Conor James, Darius Jay (Steal), Jaelen Johnston, Jadyn Cree, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Renzo.

What did you think of Monday’s episode of The Voice? Did the right singers advance? Let us know your thoughts below.