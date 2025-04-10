Soap Opera Ratings Revealed: Which Show Is Winning & Who’s Lagging Behind

In the tense ratings battle between the daytime soap operas, CBS’ The Young and the Restless is leading the pack, beating ABC’s General Hospital and fellow CBS soaps The Bold and the Beautiful and Beyond The Gates.

According to numbers cited by The U.S. Sun, the Young and the Restless dominated the field across the entire month of March. For the week of March 2, the long-running soap led with 3,180,000 million total viewers, ahead of B&B with 2,639,000 viewers and GH with 1,852,000 viewers.

While the Y&R dipped slightly the week of March 9 with 3,033,000 viewers, it still led the competition, with B&B amassing 2,617,000 viewers that week and GH averaging 1,882,000 viewers.

The week of March 23 saw Y&R maintaining its top spot with 3,058,000 viewers, while B&B placed second with 2,601,000 viewers and GH with 1,925,000 viewers.

Y&R continued to dominate for the week of March 30, averaging 3,044,000 viewers in comparison to B&B‘s 2,585,000 viewers and GH‘s average of 1,865,000 viewers.

GH‘s falling numbers come amid several cast changes over the past year. In May 2024, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who played Spencer Cassadine, announced his departure. Then, in June 2024, Michael Easton, who had played Dr. Hamilton Finn on the soap since 2016, revealed his firing.

Most shocking of all, however, was the killing off of Kelly Monaco‘s Sam McCall after over two decades on the soap. Fans boycotted the decision, with some even protesting outside of the ABC studios in an attempt to get the network and producers to reverse their decision.

Meanwhile, CBS’ new soap Beyond The Gates trailed in fourth, though its numbers are slowly creeping up on GH. For the week of March 2, Gates brought in 1,810,000 viewers, only slightly behind GH‘s 1,852,000 viewers.

Gates’ numbers have continued to dip in recent weeks, though, with the week of March 9 falling to 1,740,000 viewers, the week of March 23 dropping to 1,685,000 viewers, and the week of March 30 sinking to 1,555,000 viewers.

Created by Michele Val Jean, Gates premiered on February 24, 2025, and centers around the multi-generational affluent Black family, the Duprees, living in a gated community in the Washington metropolitan area. The show stars Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnée Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Mike Manning, and more.