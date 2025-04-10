‘Black Mirror’ Season 7’s Easter Eggs, Explained

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Black Mirror Season 7.]

It wouldn’t be a new season of Black Mirror without some Easter egg hunting to do. The show is famous for including winks to other episodes, and Season 7 is filled with them. Some are obvious — “U.S.S. Callister: Into Infinity” is a full-on sequel, so it’s full of character and setting returns — while others are a bit harder to spot.

Take a look at all of the Black Mirror Season 7 Easter eggs we spotted, and share yours in the comments below!

In the first episode, Amanda’s (Rashida Jones) first school subject flies in straight from Season 3. The elementary school instructor teaches the kids of Cooper Elementary about mechanical bees, which replace the real deal in a changing ecological world. Those very devices proved to be quite dangerous when they were hacked to attack unpopular people in “Hated in the Nation.”

“Common People” also features the usual musical number that can be heard throughout Black Mirror: “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand).” The song is briefly part of a live performance as Amanda and Mike (Chris O’Dowd) dine at their usual anniversary spot.

That very getaway shares its name with a heavenly relic of the series, too. The couple’s go-to vacation haven is called the Juniper, which is a nod to the Season 3 fan-favorite about a very different pair of lovers, “San Junipero.”

The couple’s anniversary is also significant, as June 5 was the premiere date for Season 6.

There’s a different familiar song at play in Episode 3. “Hotel Reverie” features Clair de Lune, which is also featured in the very grim Season 6 episode “Beyond the Sea.”

Check out the poster game, too. The opening scene in “Hotel Reverie” features several Easter eggs. Behind Awkwafina‘s character is a poster for “Haven Green” (the working title for Season 7), “Buck U Doctor” (a reference to the brand at play in “Bete Noire”), and “White Bear” (the infamous Season 2 episode).

The episode’s ending is also a nod to the bigger picture. The promo voice for this episode mentions Streamberry, which is the Netflix redux invented for this show and featured prominently in “Joan is Awful.” Plus, Brandy’s address is shown to be on Juniper Drive, which is, again, a nod to “San Junipero.”

In “Plaything,” the product placements are well hidden but still there. In this episode, the convenience store window shows ice cream that’s named Bete Noire and White Bear beer.

In the episode, young Cameron takes a trip to Tuckersoft. Black Mirror fans will recognize the Tuckersoft offices from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, with Will Poulter‘s Colin Ritman making a return to his wild gamemaker role and Asim Chaudhry back as Mohan Thakur. Posters on the wall include games called “Striking Vipers II,” “Space Fleet,” and “Bandersnatch II.” Colin’s office also has a framed poster of a political ad for Waldo, and he has a copy of “Space Fleet” on his bookshelf.

In “U.S.S. Callister: Into Infinity,” the garage scene features a key gamer wink. Expectably, “Space Fleet” gear is everywhere to be seen in Daley’s garage, but also visible is the Saito Gemu branding, which was a big part of “Playtest.”

The news headlines are also on brand. The crawl under Walton’s arrest footage shows headlines that relate to the show: “Hotel Reverie Reboot Hits Streamberry” (a wink, of course, to “Hotel Reverie”), “Thronglets 2 Launches to Critical Acclaim” (which is the game at the center of “Plaything”), and “Rivermind CTO Steps Down” (a reference to the company in “Common People”).

Black Mirror, Season 7, Netflix