Piper Rockelle’s YouTube career began when she was just 8 years old and skyrocketed when she began posting videos with other teen social media stars referred to as “The Squad” in 2018. Her career as a “kidfluencer” was pushed by her mom, Tiffany Smith, who managed the roster of youngsters and masterminded their viral stardom.

However, things came crashing down when a lawsuit was filed against Smith in 2022. The scandal is explored in Netflix’s new docuseries Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing.

Scroll down for an update on what Rockelle is up to today and what happened to Smith in the aftermath of the legal drama.

What happened to Piper Rockelle’s mom?

Smith and her boyfriend Hunter Hill — who was referred to as Rockelle’s older brother in the YouTube videos —were sued by 11 teenagers and their parents in 2022. They accused Smith of “harassment, molestation, and abuse” in the lawsuit, according to NBC News.

The plaintiffs claimed that Smith created “an emotionally, physically and sometimes sexually abusive environment” both during filming sessions for YouTube and off set. “Ms. Smith oftentimes made wildly offensive and sexually explicit comments and innuendos to Plaintiffs,” according to the lawsuit.

In October 2024, Smith reached a settlement for $1.85 million in the lawsuit. As part of the settlement, she denied all wrongdoing. “Obviously we didn’t do anything that was alleged, but sadly, money is a big motivator for certain personalities in this world,” she later said in a statement, per Us Weekly. “We made the decision to put this behind us because honestly, prolonged litigation would be even more harmful and painful to everyone involved – which includes kids. Piper is a minor, and has already been through a great deal of unnecessary and harmful scrutiny. So we prioritized mental health, and made the decision to put this behind us and focus on the next phase of her career.”

What was Tiffany Smith accused of?

In Bad Influence, three members of The Squad — Sophie Fergi, Corinne Joy, and Raegan Beast — came forward and made specific allegations against Smith. Fergi’s mother, Heather, claimed that Smith would often “flirt” with Gavin Magnus, who is Rockelle’s ex-boyfriend.

“That was very weird,” Fergi alleged. “She would say, ‘Do you have a boner from looking at me?’ At this time, he is probably 12 or 13.” Beast recalled allegedly having similar interactions with Smith, including one instance where she allegedly made comments about him being “so sexy.”

Fergi also accused Smith of sexual assault, including an alleged instance where the adult rubbed her hands all over the minor’s body while she was asleep. “There is so much more that went on that I don’t really want to talk about on camera because it is too much,” Fergi added. Smith’s own nieces also appeared in the docuseries with similar claims.

Smith was also accused of having her minor daughter, Rockelle, indulge in inappropriate interactions with older men, including allegedly sending them her underwear and sending them photos to receive gifts in return.

Where is Piper Rockelle now?

Rockelle is continuing her social media influencing career. She continued to post on YouTube amid the lawsuit, although she has not shared a new video on her official account since the end of 2024.

On Instagram, she is still very active with posting content, including a significant amount of content with boyfriend Capri Jones. Rockelle has more than six million followers on the platform.

She also appears to be standing by her mom and released a supportive statement after the settlement. She called the legal drama “extremely painful and, honestly, hard to understand,” and said the claims against her family were “ridiculous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piper Rockelle (@piperrockelle)

“It’s been incredibly hard because the media and social media have been relentless and so hurtful without understanding or even trying to understand the truth,” Rockelle added. “It’s become impossible to even look at my phone or do normal, day-to-day things. It’s been so incredibly painful. Thank goodness for my family. And thank goodness this is finally behind us.”

In February 2025, Rockelle, then 17, made headlines for documenting a visit to Bop House and spending time with the adult content creators, who often post on OnlyFans, there. Despite the criticism she received online, Rockelle defended her decision to spend time with the Bop House women.

“No matter what we do as humans we will get judged and people will have opinions,” she said in a statement. “I have been in this business for eight years and I’ve never met such a kind, warmhearted group of people. Social media is supposed to be entertainment so if we’re not entertaining you something must be wrong. You only know so much about a person from the internet we show you what we want you to see.”

She also posted several TikTok videos mocking the situation, including one that was captioned, “How many times are they going to cry [about] me being in the bop house.” Rockelle also promised to tell her “side of the story” about all the drama once she turns 18 in August.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, Streaming Now, Netflix