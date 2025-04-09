‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Will Barnes Leave Fugitive Task Force Ahead of Series Finale?

We’ve Hunted Down the News for You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 17 “Gut Job.”]

The Fugitive Task Force’s days on our screens are numbered — the May 20 episode is the FBI: Most Wanted series finale — but one of its members could very well end the series no longer on the team.

The April 8 episode saw Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) considering a new job, as Task Force Supervisor working out of the D.C. office. As the job posting that she pulled up on her phone revealed, “This position operates within the Washington D.C. branch of the Criminal Investigation Division. This role will be responsible for overseeing every Violent Crimes Task force in the northeast and will require you to coordinate investigative strategies across corresponding field offices.” The deadline to submit an application was April 11. She hid what she was reading from Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) when she joined her.

At the end of the episode, Barnes then went to see Isobel (FBI‘s Alana De La Garza) about the job posting. “Are you interested?” the special agent in charge asked. “I don’t know, maybe,” Barnes admitted. Isobel checked that she knew it’s a desk job.

“There’s been a lot of change in my life recently, and it’s got me thinking maybe I should change, too, maybe shake things up, start a new path,” Barnes explained. “Plus, it’s in DC, so I’d be closer to my kids.” Another bonus: It’s a promotion and a significant pay raise. “I wanted to ask, if I applied, would you be willing to recommend me?” Barnes asked.

Isobel assured her she would, noting, “You’re a fantastic agent, more than qualified.” Barnes made it clear, “I’m not saying I’m absolutely going to do it. I love my job, I love my team, don’t get me wrong. I just feel like I owe it to myself to at least consider this.” But before she left, she also asked Isobel to keep it between them. “I’ll tell Remy [Dylan McDermott] and the rest of the team if and when the time’s right,” she said. “Right now I just want to explore this on my own, you know? Makes things easier.”

The logline for the April 15 episode, “Trust,” does tease that “Barnes contemplates big changes.” She has been with the Fugitive Task Force since the beginning — Barnes and Hana are the only ones still with the team since the series premiere — so it makes sense that she’s thinking about a change, and we know that she can easily handle this new job. Plus, with the series ending, the finale could either end with the team still doing what they do best as a unit or with more than one of them moving on and taking a job elsewhere. Barnes’ contemplation could just be the start.

But what do you think? Do you think Barnes will apply for this new job or decide she’d rather stay where she is? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS