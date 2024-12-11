Taniya Nayak looks forward to hitting the road every year to meet new families looking to win The Great Christmas Light Fight. The interior designer, along with her fellow judge Carter Oosterhouse, has the arduous task of deciding who wins $50,000 and a trophy in each episode.

With four families illuminating the night sky and infusing the magic of the holiday season into their displays, the job is never easy. Nayak knows what it’s like to be on both sides of a competition as a past champ of HGTV’s Battle on the Beach. Here the popular TV personality goes into the judging process and peels back the curtain of what goes on during filming. Plus, Nayak talks about getting backlash online and the possibility of doing a celebrity edition of the show.

What does it mean to see the show on for this long and for you to be a judge for more than a decade?

Taniya Nayak: it’s something I think about every day when I’m on the road filming. I can’t tell you how often I think about how lucky we are that the show has had so much success. How exciting every year we come back. In my opinion, it’s one of the most fun and feel-good shows to be a part of. I never take it for granted.

How would you describe your judging today compared to when you started?

The technology has changed tremendously. For us, we’re constantly surprised by what people are bringing to the table. Even the vintage, old, and nostalgic displays never get old. There is room for all different types, but the creativity has gotten incredible over the years. I think a lot of it has to do with people watching the show and getting inspired and getting ideas.

I’m noticing, especially this season, that people have been doing their research on what Carter likes or what I like and molding their displays into things they know will catch our attention….For me, I love a good story and theme. I love when the work is done neatly and there is some sense of organization. A lot of times displays will be a little of this and a little of that, which is fun too. For me, I go for more thought-out theme displays.

The story and connection with people and the generational aspect, how much of that plays a role in your choice?

It does play a role more internally as far as scoring goes. It’s hard because everybody is so lovely and every single person does it for the right reasons. We form bonds with them in a really short amount of time. In the judging process, I try to keep that separate. That’s probably the hardest part of it all. Sometimes you really might adore someone but their display may not hold to what someone’s display might be.

That has to be difficult when you’re hearing these heart-wrenching stories. Then you get viewers commenting, “Why didn’t you pick grandma!” Do you get a lot of social media backlash when you don’t pick a certain one?

Definitely! It really used to affect me before. It comes down to a lot of what you just said. Where you really want to pick this winner because of what they’ve been through, but ultimately, that’s not what the competition is about. The competition is about their display. It has taken me a while and through a lot of backlash, like you said, online here and there. I say that with love because the backlash is coming from a place of people feeling passionate about it and getting so excited about it. It’s a competition at the end of the day, so I don’t take it to heart. At the same time, yeah, there have been some comments.

What’s something that people would be surprised to know about the filming process?

We actually joke around when we’re filming how many takes it takes to get the lights on moment just right. We have to get the crowd’s reaction and lights to go on. Sometimes the weather isn’t cooperating and some things shortcircuit. I always tell the audience there that they will never watch the show the same after being a part of it and seeing how many times it takes. We always want to portray our contestants in the best light because they work so hard. We can’t blame the weather. If it’s something where it’s pouring rain for someone and not for someone else, we always take that into consideration.

Another thing I look at is when you’re going to these places and in these winter clothes. Is it always that cold though?

If you were to ask me what my biggest takeaway is about donig this show outside the displays. It’s a lot of these places like Texas will start off at 70 degrees when I show up to set. Then by the time I leave at 1 or 2 in the morning, it is 37 degrees out. Since we’re filming a show, you can’t add layers as you go. What you start with is what you end with. There are no adding gloves or sweatshirts or jackets. You have to look the same from start to finish for continuity. So, I will sweat my butt off once I get there. Then I will be freezing by the time I leave. I learned to layer it up and deal with the sweating at the beginning because I’d much rather be warmer at the end of the night.

Is there a place you never thought about going to but happy you went?

All the time. Carter and I have circled the country numerous times. I feel like the only state I have not been to is Alaska. We have to get that on the radar for Light Fight. Put up your display, we’re coming for you. There have been some in North Dakota, places I would have not typically gone to where I think this place is cool. I’m always surprised.

Anything you can tease about future episodes?

They are constantly changing and getting better. Technology is constantly changing. For Carter and I, when we are learning how they do it, it never gets old for us. I feel the viewers will get teh same thing.

I think the tone was set this season when you go to a house that looks like you’re entering a theme park with a Ferris Wheel and like a train rollercoaster thing. I always think about the logistics involved with HOAs and city approvals. That has to take so much time to get.

Exactly. Neighbors too. How about those lovely neighbors that deal with the traffic and bright lights through their bedroom windows at night? Kudos to the neighbors as well.

Is there something from the show we haven’t seen yet but want to do? For me as a fan, I’d love to see a celebrity edition or special. What’s your opinion on that?

That’s so funny, Scott, you said that! Someone DMed me Jamie Foxx’s house, and I was like, “What? We have to do celebrity houses.” Look at Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and a lot of others who put these lights up and they are incredible.

We need to pitch ABC on this. It would also be fun to see you and Carter go head-to-head.

Oh no, I’d give that one to Carter right away. He has a bigger yard than I do.

Sometimes space doesn’t always play a factor in winning.

That’s true! Good point.

The Great Christmas Light Fight, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC