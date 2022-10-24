ABC Holiday Lineup: ‘Love Actually’ 20th Anniversary Special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ & More

ABC has announced its upcoming holiday slate of programming in anticipation of “the most wonderful time of the year,” which includes a lineup of beloved classics and new specials.

Two specials in December include A Very Backstreet Christmas, focused on iconic boyband The Backstreet Boys, and Finding Harmony, featuring musician John Legend and Harmony Project founder David Brown.

ABC News is also set to air Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special and The Year: 2022.

There’s also the return of CMA Country Christmas from Nashville, holiday-themed episodes of ABC’s The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary. and more, alongside The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, and classics like Home Alone airing on Christmas Eve.

And, of course, Disney will kick off its 100th-anniversary celebration during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.

Scroll down for the full holiday season slate below (*note: times are listed ET/PT).

Wednesday, November 16

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners (Thanksgiving Episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. The Goldbergs (Thanksgiving Episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics (Thanksgiving Episode)

Tuesday, November 22

10:00-11:00p.m. The Rookie: Feds (Thanksgiving Episode)

Sunday, November 27

7:00-7:30 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas (New)

7:30-8:00 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (New)

Monday, November 28

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, November 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special (New)

Thursday, December 1

8:00-9:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

9:00-10:01 p.m. CMA Country Christmas (New)

Monday, December 5

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (New)

Tuesday, December 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Holiday Episode)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Press Your Luck (Holiday Episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid (Holiday Episode)

Wednesday, December 7

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners (Holiday Episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. The Goldbergs (Holiday Episode)

9:00-9:31 p.m. Abbott Elementary (Holiday Episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics (Holiday Episode)

Thursday, December 8

8:00-10:01 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II (Broadcast Premiere)

Monday, December 12

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Finale)

Tuesday, December 13

8:00-8:30 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas

8:30-9:00 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

9:00-9:30 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing

9:30-10:00 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice

Wednesday, December 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. A Very Backstreet Holiday (New)

10:00-11:00 p.m. Finding Harmony (New)

Tuesday, December 20

8:00-9:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

9:00-9:30 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:30-10:00 p.m. Shrek the Halls

Saturday, December 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Home Alone

Sunday, December 25

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. ET/7:00-9:00 a.m. PT Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (New)

Monday, December 26

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Year: 2022 (New)

Saturday, December 31

8:00-10:00 p.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (New)

10:00-10:30 p.m. Local Programming

10:30p.m.-2:13 a.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (New)