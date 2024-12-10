Come Join the Reagan Family Dinner For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

Blue Bloods has had quite the run, and the CBS drama ends after 14 seasons on Friday, December 13. In honor of the show’s success and to celebrate its run over the years, when Donnie Wahlberg stopped by TV Insider, we had him look back at some of his character’s major moments.

It was over a decade ago that, in Season 4, fans learned just how much the Reagans planned for danger after Erin (Bridget Moynahan) was held hostage. The key phrase (“Please don’t hurt my family”) from Danny had her hitting the deck, and Wahlberg called it “one of the coolest moments” for his character.

“Scary, dangerous, intense, all that you would expect in a situation like that. But for me, I think what really made it special is how much that moment really resonated with the audience, that they loved that the Reagans had a plan for a circumstance like that and getting a chance to see it play out,” he added.

“Still a tough” moment for Wahlberg was the death of Danny’s wife, Linda (Amy Carlson), between Seasons 7 and 8. “In the episodes that followed, I learned that it wasn’t just Danny that lost Linda,” he explained. “Donnie lost Amy. She was such a great scene partner, and these scenes where we would be rushing the kids out to school or to practice or whatever it was, she did so many little things as her character that she really was my other half in the show. … When she was gone, I noticed her loss in more ways than I ever imagined.”

Watch the full video above for more from Wahlberg, including the moment he thinks fans ‘started to see, yeah, [Danny and Marisa Ramirez‘s Baez] should maybe be a couple,” the storyline that he “couldn’t get over quick enough because it was heavy stuff” and how “art imitated life” with Lou Diamond Phillips‘ arc.

Blue Bloods, Series Finale, Friday, December 13, 10/9c, CBS