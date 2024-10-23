Come Join the Reagan Family Dinner For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

“There are a lot of questions that audience members have had for a long time that I think will be answered if not teased in a way that will give you answers for where people’s lives may go in the future,” reveals Donnie Wahlberg of the final episodes of Blue Bloods.

The long-running drama is currently airing its final stretch of episodes, Season 14 Part 2, and it sounds like fans who have wanted Danny (Wahlberg) and his partner Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to get together should look forward to the series finale (in December).

“The possibility of a Danny Baez romance has been discussed by a lot of people, not always by the show itself or the writers of the show, or even Marisa Ramirez and I,” Wahlberg shares in the video interview above from a recent visit to TV Insider’s office. “But I think the audience at first was reluctant for a possible Danny and Baez relationship because of the loss of Linda. I think that was very traumatic for the viewers. It was also very traumatic for me personally being a friend of Amy Carlson and for the show.”

He continues, “So I think for a long time everyone was very reluctant to even consider such a thing, but I think as the show is winding down, it’s become clear that they have a special partnership and a special bond and I don’t know and won’t say whether or not there will be or should be a relationship. I will only say that the final episode will make a lot of people smile— that’s all I’m saying—and cry, but also smile.”

Look for Danny to get “some sage life advice from his favorite Reagan, which is Grandpa [Len Cariou], and we will see where that leads him,” teases Wahlberg.

With the show ending, we had to ask about his last day on set and filming the last family dinner.

“The last day on the set of Blue Bloods was a lot of tears,” he says. “My final day was in the squad room where Danny and Baez filmed most of their scenes and Tom Selleck doesn’t come to the squad room ever—I don’t think he’s ever been in the squad room—but he came that day to watch us film the last day of the show. And seeing him there and seeing the emotion on his face, just it, yeah, turned on the waterworks for me.”

As for that last family dinner, Wahlberg calls it “probably the single most emotional day on the Blue Bloods set in the history of the entire show” and recalls filming the very first one.

Watch the full video for more from Wahlberg about the end of Blue Bloods and how New Kids on the Block fans have become fans of the show.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS