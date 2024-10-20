‘The Walking Dead’ & ‘Star Trek’ Universe Stars Take Over Our NYCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
The stars of 'Star Trek' and 'The Walking Dead' universes at NYCC 2024
Comic-Con
@Mattdoylephoto

When it comes to TV Universes, The Walking Dead and Star Trek are among an elite echelon of pop culture hits, and we got a peek behind the curtain as franchise stars from both universes stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine Portrait Studio at New York Comic Con 2024.

On Day 2 of the annual event, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and The Walking Dead: Dead City stars and creatives took over the studio, with Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Gaius Charles, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Greg Nicotero, David Zabel, and Scott M. Gimple, dropping in to pose for photos.

Meanwhile, on Day 3, stars from Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Section 31 got in on the Comic Con fun by celebrating their respective shows. Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordero were all joined by executive producer and showrunner Mike McMahan. And Section 31‘s Rob Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, and Omari Hardwick posed for photos with director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

In other words, you won’t want to miss the merriment for yourselves. Scroll down for a peek at their official New York Comic Con portraits, below, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.

Norman Reedus at NYCC 2024 for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol'
@Mattdoylephoto

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol‘s Norman Reedus strikes a pose.

Melissa McBride at NYCC 2024 for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol'
@Mattdoylephoto

Melissa McBride shares a smile with the camera while promoting The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol‘s Louis Puech Scigliuzzi stares down the camera.

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Melissa McBride, and Norman Reedus at NYCC 2024 for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol'
@Mattdoylephoto

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Melissa McBride, and Norman Reedus cozy up for a The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol group shot.

David Zabel for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol‘s showrunner David Zabel is all smiles.

Greg Nicotero for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol‘s executive producer Greg Nicotero lets out a laugh.

Greg Nicotero, Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and David Zabel for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol'
@Mattdoylephoto

Greg Nicotero, Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and David Zabel gather together for a group photo.

Lauren Cohan for 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'
@Mattdoylephoto

The Walking Dead: Dead City‘s Lauren Cohan serves up a winning smile.

Gaius Charles for 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

The Walking Dead: Dead City‘s Gaius Charles is smoldering in his solo portrait.

Lauren Cohan, Scott M. Gimple, and Gaius Charles for 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'
@Mattdoylephoto

The Walking Dead: Dead City‘s Lauren Cohan and Gaius Charles pose with executive producer Scott M. Gimple.

Jack Quaid at NYCC 2024 for 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
@Mattdoylephoto

Jack Quaid embraces his inner Trekkie for Lower Decks.

Tawny Newsome at NYCC 2024 for 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
@Mattdoylephoto

Star Trek: Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome locks eyes with the camera.

Noel Wells for 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Noel Wells keeps things bright in green for Lower Decks promo.

Eugene Cordero for 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Star Trek: Lower Decks star Eugene Cordero can’t hold back his ear-to-ear smile.

Mike McMahan for 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan is happy to celebrate the show at New York Comic Con.

Mike McMahan, Noel Wells, Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, and Eugene Cordero for 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

It’s a family photo for Star Trek: Lower Decks team Mike McMahan, Noel Wells, Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, and Eugene Cordero.

Omari Hardwick for 'Star Trek: Section 31' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Omari Hardwick reaches for the camera while posing on behalf of Star Trek: Section 31.

Kacey Rohl for 'Star Trek: Section 31' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Star Trek: Section 31 star Kacey Rohl is poised in her solo portrait.

Rob Kazinsky for 'Star Trek: Section 31' at NYCC
@Mattdoylephoto

Rob Kazinsky gets silly while celebrating Star Trek: Section 31.

Olatunde Osansunmi for 'Star Trek: Section 31' at NYCC
@Mattdoylephoto

Star Trek: Section 31 director Olatunde Osunsanmi conveys a message to “live long and prosper.”

Rob Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, Olatunde Osunsanmi, and Omari Hardwick for 'Star Trek: Section 31' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Rob Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, Olatunde Osunsanmi, and Omari Hardwick gather for a Star Trek: Section 31 group photo.

