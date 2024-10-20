When it comes to TV Universes, The Walking Dead and Star Trek are among an elite echelon of pop culture hits, and we got a peek behind the curtain as franchise stars from both universes stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine Portrait Studio at New York Comic Con 2024.

On Day 2 of the annual event, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and The Walking Dead: Dead City stars and creatives took over the studio, with Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Gaius Charles, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Greg Nicotero, David Zabel, and Scott M. Gimple, dropping in to pose for photos.

Meanwhile, on Day 3, stars from Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Section 31 got in on the Comic Con fun by celebrating their respective shows. Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordero were all joined by executive producer and showrunner Mike McMahan. And Section 31‘s Rob Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, and Omari Hardwick posed for photos with director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

In other words, you won’t want to miss the merriment for yourselves. Scroll down for a peek at their official New York Comic Con portraits, below, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.