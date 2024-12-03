Eminem’s Mother Debbie Nelson Dies at Age 69 — See Fan Tributes
Eminem’s mom, Debbie Nelson, has died at age 69. Nelson passed away in a St. Joseph, Missouri hospital on Monday, December 2, 2024 from complications with advanced lung cancer. The tragic news was first reported by TMZ. This comes after reports in September that Nelson was “terminally ill” with lung cancer and didn’t have much time left, according to the outlet.
Nelson and her megastar rapper son had a complicated relationship for years, and they reportedly were not on speaking terms despite him financially supporting her, according to In Touch.
Fans flooded social media sharing tributes of their own and mourning the difficult loss. Eminem has not yet taken to social media to share a tribute.
“May her soul rest in perfect peace…” one fan wrote on X.
“Regardless of the beef you had with your mum @Eminem I’m sorry for your loss,” posted another.
“I know there was a lot of dark history between MM and his mom Regardless, I hope their family is alright,” penned a third.
Nelson married Eminem’s father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., at age 16. She gave birth to the “Lose Yourself” rapper two years later in 1972. The couple spent several years in a band together called the Daddy Warbucks, but Bruce left the family soon after and Debbie raised Eminem largely as a single mother.
Eminem, 52, and his mother had a strained relationship throughout her life, and he allegedly called her out in his 2002 song “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.” This led to Nelson suing her son for $11 million for defamation, ABC News reported. The suit went her way, but she was granted only $25,000 of the $11 million dollars she requested. Ultimately, she made around $1,600 after lawyer fees.
Nelson and Eminem struggled to reconcile, but she shared her hopes of doing so in 2008. “There’s hope for everybody,” she told The Village Voice at the time. “It’s a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. It’s like a cashed check. It’s over, it’s done. You need to move on.”
In 2013, the rapper released a song called “Headlights,” which many fans took as a reconciliation. “And I’m mad I didn’t get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad,” the lyrics go, in part. “So Mom, please accept this as a tribute I wrote on this jet.”
When Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, she congratulated him in a since-deleted video. “Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame,” she said. “I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride,” added Nelson at the time. “I’m very, very proud of you.”
Eminem’s estranged father died in 2019 at age 67. Nelson is survived by son and Eminem’s brother, Nathan Mathers.