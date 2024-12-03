Eminem’s Mother Debbie Nelson Dies at Age 69 — See Fan Tributes

Eminem’s mom, Debbie Nelson, has died at age 69. Nelson passed away in a St. Joseph, Missouri hospital on Monday, December 2, 2024 from complications with advanced lung cancer. The tragic news was first reported by TMZ. This comes after reports in September that Nelson was “terminally ill” with lung cancer and didn’t have much time left, according to the outlet.

Nelson and her megastar rapper son had a complicated relationship for years, and they reportedly were not on speaking terms despite him financially supporting her, according to In Touch.

Fans flooded social media sharing tributes of their own and mourning the difficult loss. Eminem has not yet taken to social media to share a tribute.