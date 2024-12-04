It’s judgment day for the remaining explorers on The Summit. After a grueling journey, it has come down to the final four contestants: Trader Joe’s employee Jeannie Geyer, Air National Guard Master Sgt. Punkin Jackson, VP of Sales Nick Morgan, and server Therron Pittman.

The finale sees the four trekkers reach an impassable chasm with the end possibly in sight. In order to make it to the other side, they must use a helicopter long line to cross one by one. In the middle of the obstacle, they’ll discover a devastating twist from the Mountain’s Keeper. They find out the last person will be left behind as payment for the assistance. Harsh.

From there, the surviving three receive a shocking revelation from host Manu Bennett. One that involves seeing the return of 13 eliminated members of the group. These familiar faces will play a pivotal role in the final outcome. Ahead of the December 4 episode of the CBS reality competition series, TV Insider has been gifted an exclusive clip to share as we get a taste of the drama set to unfold in the unforgiving New Zealand Alps.



The teaser sees Punkin tell the others on the walkie-talkie that she made it safely with the money. Then the game changes once again when she reads a sign that says, “Enjoy your ride. It comes at a cost. Use the radio to choose who will cross next. After crossing that person will choose who is next. When there is one person left, cancel the helicopter leaving them behind as payment for this crossing.”

As someone who built connections and is trained not to leave anyone behind on the battlefield, the news hits Punkin hard. She is in tears as they ask who to bring over next. She continues to read, “ In the end, they may be gone, but their group .” The mysterious Mountain’s Keeper does not play. What decision does Punkin make? How does the season finish? We’ll just have to watch the finale to find out who might potentially stand at the top.

The Summit started with 16 testing their mental and physical toughness as they worked to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain. Each of their backpacks contained an equal portion of $1 million. That pot grew less as the group ventured through the competition over the course of 14 days in order to leave with the cold hard cash they had. If dealing with the elements isn’t enough, the Mountain’s Keeper hovered around to constantly change the game. They have been guided by Bennett, the no-nonsense host known for his roles in everything from Spartacus to Arrow.

Just under $750,000 is on the line heading into the finale. Who do you think walks away with the prize with those eliminated having an impact on the end? Tell us your predictions in the comments.

The Summit finale, December 4, 9:30/8:30c, CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)