‘Jeopardy!’: Is Ken Jennings Secretly Quoting ‘Die Hard’ on Show?

Brittany Sims
Comments
(Left) Ken Jennings on Jeopardy, (Right) Bruce Willis in Die Hard
Jeopardy/20th Century Fox

Jeopardy! Personalized Clue Board Throw Blanket

$54.99
Buy Now

When it comes to Jeopardy!, fans have a keen ear and eye on what happens during the game show. And some fans have noticed that host Ken Jennings keeps subtly repeating a famous quote from Die Hard.

“‘Double Jeopardy, where the scores can really change!’ Ken’s said this a couple of times. Is he quoting John McClane in Die Hard?” a Reddit user asked. John McClane was the main character in the 1988 film, who was portrayed by Bruce Willis.

“100%,” said one user.

“Yes,” wrote another.

In Die Hard, McClane referenced Jeopardy! when he said to Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), “Sorry, Hans, wrong guess. Would you like to go for Double Jeopardy, where the scores can really change?”

One Reddit user said that original host Art Fleming used to say the quote that Jennings does all the time. “Die Hard was quoting Art (or possibly Alex [Trebek], not sure if he used to say that back in the day). It would go something like this: ‘We’ll be right back with Double Jeopardy!, where the values are doubled and the scores can really change. But first, do you have trouble getting your floors as bright and clean as they can possibly be? Here’s a product that could be the solution you’ve been looking for. Please watch, won’t you? Thank you.'” The second sentence was right before the show cut to commercial.

It is not clear if Jennings is trying to quote one of his predecessors or Die Hard itself. However, the game show began in 1964, 24 years before the action film came out, so the quote originated from Fleming.

'Jeopardy!' Fans Discover Ken Jennings' Side Gigs Away From the Game Show
Related

'Jeopardy!' Fans Discover Ken Jennings' Side Gigs Away From the Game Show

“There’s no way we recognize that, and he doesn’t know it,” one Reddit user said.

However, one fan said, “Nah, I think he’s just spitting facts.”

“It’s what he does,” replied another fan.

“Sometimes Ken seems to be taking pity on a player with little money, and is trying to give them hope that they can rally in Double Jeopardy. (fix spelling error),” one fan explained.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings

Die Hard -

Die Hard where to stream

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Die Hard

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Challenge Season 40 Cast
1
Do ‘The Challenge’ Cast Members Get Paid Just for Being on the Show?
Eric Winter as Tim, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie' Season 7
2
‘The Rookie’ Boss Teases Chenford’s ‘Unexpected Revelations’ Ahead
Antwayn Hopper and Ramón Rodríguez in Will Trent - 'A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine'
3
‘Will Trent’ Reveals What Rafael Had on Will at Last
Iain Armitage
4
‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage Shares Heartbreaking Family Death
Charlie Cox as Daredevil in 'Daredevil: Born Again'
5
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: How Did the Finale Set Up Season 2?