‘Hollywood Squares’ Reveals Celebrity Guests Including Jay Leno, Tyra Banks, & Julie Bowen

The premiere of Hollywood Squares is just around the corner, and the show has now announced the celebrity guests who will be appearing on the reboot of the classic game show.

Nate Burleson, host of Hollywood Squares, broke the news on Tuesday’s (November 19) edition of CBS Mornings, where he unveiled a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests, including the likes of Tyra Banks, Jay Leno, and Julie Bowen.

Other guests include Yvette Nicole Brown, Whitney Cummings, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Tiffany Haddish, Oliver Hudson, Pete Holmes, Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy, Justin Long, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul, Andrew Rannells, Kristen Schaal, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Sheryl Underwood, and Jimmy O. Yang.

As previously announced, award-winning actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore will star in the center square. More celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.

Tyra Banks, Whitney Cummings, Jo Koy, Jay Leno, RuPaul and Tiffany Haddish are some of the celebrity guests joining the upcoming revival of “Hollywood Squares.” Catch the premiere, hosted by our @nateburleson with @drewbarrymore as the famed center square, January 9 on @cbs. pic.twitter.com/X3XoNOfeam — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 19, 2024

“I’m having a ball… I grew up on this show. Hollywood Squares is an iconic show, and once they gave me the call, I couldn’t wait,” Burleson said on CBS Mornings. Speaking about the celeb guests, Burleson added, “It got spicy from the jump… this is not your PG-13 Hollywood Squares.”

Hollywood Squares is set to premiere on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET. After three weeks, the show will move to Wednesdays at 10 pm ET beginning on January 29 as part of CBS Game Night.

“Two contestants play tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes,” reads the official CBS description. “The ‘board’ for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Drew Barrymore will take her place as the famed ‘center square’ answering questions for the contestants.”

The original Hollywood Squares premiered with a pilot episode in 1965 on NBC before debuting its first full series in 1966 with Peter Marshall as host. It ran for 14 seasons before being canceled. In 1986, it was revived with John Davidson as host and aired in syndication until 1989. It was rebooted again in 1998 with Tom Bergeron and ran until 2004.

