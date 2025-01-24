[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Night Agent Season 2.]

Peter’s (Gabriel Basso) certainly feeling the fallout of going rogue — and making some very questionable decisions — at the end of The Night Agent Season 2.

In order to find Rose (Luciane Buchanan) after she’d been taken by the men who wanted to use a deadly nerve agent on Manhattan, Peter made a deal with a powerful businessman Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum) and broke into the UN to steal a file for him. (He also set his righthand man, who had been in Night Action’s custody, free.) Peter said goodbye to Rose and turned himself over to Catherine (Amanda Warren) once the attempted attack on the city was stopped. But in the final moments of the season, Catherine set him on his next mission: Do as Jacob asks when he reaches out, gain his trust, and figure out who’s on his payroll. If it leads to the president, they’ll cross that bridge.

Below, executive producer Shawn Ryan discusses the end of the season, where it left Peter, and more.

Peter’s facing real consequences for his actions at the end of the season. Why did you want to leave him in that kind of position to set up his arc for Season 3?

Shawn Ryan: I think in many ways Season 2 is about the consequences of breaking rules to do the right thing. For Peter, we felt that though we understand and sympathize with his choices, that often there are unintended consequences for our actions and Peter learns about such consequences at the end of the season and will feel the responsibility of dealing with the ramifications of those consequences.

Now, Peter’s going to be continuing to work for Jacob. What is it about who Peter has become that Catherine knows he can handle this assignment and maintain Jacob’s trust?

I’m not sure that Catherine has complete trust yet in Peter, but he’s the one with Monroe’s phone in his hands, so Peter’s the card she has to play. She also has to acknowledge that even she disagreed with some of his choices, he did stop the KX attack on the city and that buys him some grace with her.

What can you say about Peter and Catherine’s dynamic now? Why does he trust her enough to take on this new assignment that’s going to be secret even from Night Action?

Peter is always endeavoring to do the right thing. Initially, because of the betrayals he suffered in Season 1, he was hesitant to trust Catherine, especially after his secret mission in Bangkok went bad. But she did prove herself over the course of Season 2 and even put her own life on the line in Episode 6 and that buys some grace from Peter.

Once again, Peter and Rose are separated. What did you want to do with their personal relationship this season, and why is it that it seems easier for him to stay away than it is for her? She’ll probably keep coming looking. Is it his training?

We wanted to be realistic that while Peter and Rose’s time together over the first two seasons was incredibly intense and emotional, it was also relatively short. They (usually) live in very different worlds and Peter’s mission from the first night he met Rose was to protect her. He realizes at the end of Season 2 how close she was to losing her life being close to him. I don’t believe that separating was harder on Rose than Peter. I think Peter just hid his pain better.

Can you say anything about how Rose will remain part of the show (if she will) and what it is you’re interested in exploring about her and Peter’s relationship with her desire to have a normal life but continuing to be drawn to him and Peter having mission after mission?

The other writers and I are discussing all those questions now. We haven’t settled on anything yet that I can share.

