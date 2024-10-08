Peter Sutherland’s (Gabriel Basso) adventures are going to continue, as Netflix announced some great news about The Night Agent‘s future.

Not only does The Night Agent Season 2 now have a premiere window—winter 2025—and the first photos (below), but it has also already been renewed for a third season! Production will begin in Istanbul at the end of 2024 and then return to film in New York in 2025.

The series is based on Matthew Quirk’s novel. The action thriller follows a low level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save the President in Season 1 have earned him the opportunity to become a Night Agent. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action in Season 2 will propel him into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply. But he should at least be able to trust Rose (Luciane Buchanan). The photos, below, show them once again working together, as well as a look at a new character, Catherine, played by Amanda Warren. She oversees Night Agents, including Peter. Can he trust her? We wouldn’t blame him if he didn’t, given the events of Season 1.

The Night Agent Season 1 was the most watched series in 2023 (by views) and is currently ranked as the seventh most popular series on Netflix of all time, with 98.2M views in its first 91 days.

The action thriller was created by Shawn Ryan who serves as showrunner. He executive produces Season 2 with Marney Hochman, Paul Bernard, Munis Rashid, Guy Ferland, Seth Gordon, Julia Gunn, David Beaubaire, Paul Neinstein, William Sherak, Nicole Tossou, and James Vanderbilt.

