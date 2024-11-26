‘Dancing’ to the Finale, ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Finale, Cobie Smulders Is ‘Accused,’ Lidia Gives Thanks

Disney / Andrew Eccles

Dancing With the Stars

Season Finale 8/7c

Gauging the strength and popularity of their Top 5 couples this season, ABC’s long-running dancing competition chose not to eliminate anyone during last week’s semifinals, which means there will be plenty of dancing in the three-hour Season 33 finale before one team takes home the glittery Len Goodman Mirrorball. Among the highlights: special pro routines to Madonna’s “Holiday” and Troye Sivan’s “Rush,” plus a dance pairing Derek Hough and Mark Ballas and a return appearance from Season 32 champs Xochitl Gómez and Val Chmerkovskiy. The competing couples perform a “redemption dance” chosen by the judges and the ever-popular freestyle routine where anything goes. Will Joey Graziadei be the first male Bachelor to win, or will bragging rights go to an Olympian (Ilona Maher or Stephen Nedoroscik), a Super Bowl champ (Danny Amendola) or a talented TV/Disney star (Chandler Kinney)?

Murder in a Small Town

Season Finale 8/7c

The rural town of Gibsons on Canada’s Sunshine Coast has attracted more than its share of unwelcome visitors, and as the first season of this low-key procedural ends, police chief Karl Alberg (a soulful Rossif Sutherland) suspects a serial killer in their midst. Schitt’s Creek’s Noah Reid guest-stars as a popular art teacher, and Lucas Bryant returns as on-the-skids TV actor Roger Galbraith, which is pretty much the suspect pool. The crime-solving is rather perfunctory, but what most viewers will probably care about most is whether Karl can rekindle his romantic connection with local librarian Cassandra (Kristin Kreuk).

Accused

9/8c

Even when the plots of this legal anthology take it a twist too far at times, the casting is reason enough to check in. Case in point: Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) is wonderfully empathetic as Val, a struggling divorced mom whose humiliation at the hands of her (secretly) abusive ex (Eric Johnson) makes her the most natural suspect when he’s found dead in his garage. Val’s reckless actions, including some poorly timed and clumsy lies to the new wife (Dina Shihabi) and the police, seem to seal her fate. But that’s only half the story.

Lidia Celebrates America

Special 9/8c

There are few weeks better suited for a food special than the run-up to Thanksgiving, and popular TV chef and author Lidia Bastianich returns for a new installment of her ongoing series of culinary travelogues. Bastianich celebrates progressive entrepreneurs in her latest special, including the 3 Cricketeers company in Minneapolis that specializes in turning insects into cuisine (cricket pesto, anyone?) and an Indigenous Food Lab Market also in Minneapolis. She moves on to explore Appalachian cuisine in Virginia and spotlights organizations in California that provide fresh produce to those in need. Dig in, everyone.

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

The medical mockumentary teaches Alex (Allison Tolman) another hard lesson in hospital management when “mixing things up” with the nurses’ work assignments provokes the “mean girls” (including Superstore’s Nico Santos) to push back. And no one is surprised when cocky surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) overreacts to being named “featured employee” at St. Denis. Wait till he learns the honor changes each quarter. Followed by Night Court (8:30/7:30c), where judge Abby (Melissa Rauch) pursues the mystery of whether Dan (John Larroquette) is the biological father of her boyfriend Jake (Ryan Hansen), only to feel like the odd person out when the guys begin to bond.

