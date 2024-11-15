[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers about Cross Season 1 on Prime Video.]

The Fanboy killer has finally been detained — and not a minute too soon — at the end of Cross Season 1. So what’s next for Season 2, which has already been filmed?

TV Insider spoke to several members of the cast about what’s ahead in the next chapter of the James Patterson-inspired crime drama, so read on to find out everything we know about Cross Season 2 so far.

When will Cross Season 2 premiere?

A premiere date for the second season of Cross has not yet been announced, but what we do know is that the full season has already been filmed ahead of Season 1’s premiere.

What book will Cross Season 2 be based on?

The first season of Cross was not based on a specific book from James Patterson’s Alex Cross series, so while the exact details of Season 2’s plot have not yet been revealed, chances are that it will also form a new storyline based on the bones of the books.

Where did Cross Season 1 leave off?

After playing an epic game of cat and mouse, Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) finally managed to get the upper hand on Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold) just in time to save Shannon (Eloise Mumford) from becoming his final victim. On top of that, Cross — with the help of his best friend and partner John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) — managed to stop the woman who’d been taunting and threatening his family, Miss Nancy (Karen Robinson), before she did something truly horrific to the children. Now both threats have been neutralized — at least, for now — and Cross appears ready to go on to lead a happy, peaceful life with his girlfriend Elle (Samantha Walkes) and his family… at least, for now. Meanwhile, Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill), who’d been working with Ramsey, seems ready to strike a cooperation deal with the authorities.

Who will star in Cross Season 2?

Returning for Season 2 are several Season 1 stars, including Hodge, Mustafa, and Walkes, to name a few. Gill will be promoted to series regular, and Season 2 will see the addition of actors Matthew Lillard, Wes Chatham, and Jeanine Mason. Jim Dunn and Sam Ernst will become co-showrunners for Season 2.

What will happen in Cross Season 2?

Isaiah Mustafa previously warned TV Insider readers that Season 2, which has already been filmed, will flip what we know about some of the show’s characters completely upside down. “In the first season, you get to know everybody,” he explained. “Whatever you know about those characters in the first season, be prepared to see something completely different in the second season. You will learn more.” And Mustafa isn’t the only one warning of a rough ride ahead with the show’s sophomore run.

Samantha Walkes teased, “I would say to our audiences, ‘Hold on. Hold on and have faith because this is about to be a really bumpy ride. And get ready with your popcorn because there’s also a lot of fun.”

Alona Tal, who plays FBI agent Kayla Craig, added that she found the criminal case at hand in Season 2 to be a doozy: “There’s something about the mystery in Season 2 that touched me on a very personal level that it kind of even — you double down on the emotional investment from the mystery of Season 1, which is still as a woman you’re invested in it. And that goes even further in Season 2,” she warned.

Walkes expounded on Tal’s point by adding, “We’ll ask the audience, ‘Really, what is a monster?’ And I would love if the audience in Season 2 answered that for themselves first, then watched because sometimes a monster really isn’t a monster. Sometimes a monster under the bed isn’t what we think it is. And it is really just human.”

Cross, Season 1, Streaming Now, Prime Video